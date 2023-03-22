Anglers know they have to take what Mother Nature gives them, which means the past week or so the only good use for their fishing rods was to tie on a kite.
Consecutive days of strong winds and cool nights fouled up what had been great fishing, but on the bright side, the late-season cold front may be just what we needed to slow the dreaded early summer conditions that shove spring out of the picture too soon and make for a long, hot summer.
Gulf water temperatures dropped a good 8 degrees over the past week, the wind stirring in cooler air to get things down to around the 70-degree mark. Days in the low 80s and overnight temperatures projected to be in the 60s over the next few days will go a long way to keeping us in spring conditions.
Guide bites
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): Capt. Mike reports it’s been a week of watching the wind blow, but he’s getting back on the water today and hopes the winds will allow getting offshore going into the weekend. The upside of the cool front has been extending spring conditions a bit longer, as prior to the cooler air things may have been warming up a little too fast, signaling a short spring. Look for water to be stirred up and cloudy inside of 40 feet, at least for a few more days. Capt. Mike will start around the 40-foot mark this week for mangrove snapper. He expects to find a hogfish or two, but figures that action is going to be best in 60 feet and deeper. There will be plenty of gag grouper in those depths, but as the season is closed, they all go back in the water.
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh says cold front and winds of the past week have made things tough, but on the bright side warming conditions and lower winds projected for the coming week is good news. Each day the warming will bring Gulf temperatures up a little. The mid-day tides are going to be the best time to fish, with live sardines and pinfish excellent bait choices for trout, reds and snook.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry says it’s been very slow at the shop. Consecutive windy days and a drop in water temperature turned a lot of anglers into bench warmers waiting for better conditions before getting back into the game. Warmer weather heading into the weekend should go a long way to getting things back on track, and until the rebound, fishing inside the Anclote River may be a good choice. The sheepshead are under docks and will take live or frozen shrimp fished on the bottom around pilings, which could turn up a mangrove snapper or redfish, as well. An angler dodging the wind set up on a point west of the U.S. 19 bridge in the river and bagged a couple of reds and small snook. The pilings of the bridge are known to give up black drum from time to time, along with the odd redfish. A couple of anglers reported there still are some trout being taken off the causeway at Fred Howard Park and anglers fishing the pier at the Anclote power plant outfall have been catching small mangrove snapper.
The Bait Depot (727-494-1580): Melinda reports that anglers have been hampered by windy days over the past week, but a few got out and found some fish. Some stayed inside the Cotee River to dodge the wind, finding sheepshead on docks and bridge pilings. Live shrimp fished on the bottom around the pilings is the way to take them. Some of the same structure has turned up some small snook, as well. Anglers continue to find some cobia on the shallow grass flats just off the Cotee River. An angler fishing just west of the stilt houses landed a 41-inch fish, and others fishing north and south of the river mouth have taken some undersized fish. Cobia must measure at least 36 inches from nose to fork of tail, with one fish per angler per day allowed and a vessel limit of two fish. They take larger live baits, including pinfish well, but shrimp also produce fish. A favorite among artificial baits is large, black plastic eels.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727-940-7928): James said his anglers could deal with the cooling water over the past week and make adjustments, but the wind was more trouble than it was worth. Many of those who did fish opted to stay inside the Anclote River for protection from the strong winds. Docks are holding sheepshead, which take live and frozen shrimp, as well as fiddler crabs. The bridges at U.S. 19 and Alternate 19 are worth checking out for sheepshead, reds and black drum. All three feed on the bottom around the pilings. A snook also is a possibility between U.S. 19 out to the mouth of the river. Warming weather and the wind subsiding is what is needed to get back on track.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven reports it was a tough week, but this week should see a transition back to good action. Fish chased into the back country by the weather will begin working back out to the Gulf, so fishing the “choke points” between the backwaters and Gulf like creek mouths, Bayport, the Aripeka bridges and along Bayou Drive should produce some good action. Jumbo live shrimp and creek chubs are good live bait choices. Those who trek south to Filman Bayou in Hudson are likely to be well rewarded with a mix of reds, snook and trout. By the weekend, things should have rebounded nicely, with early next week likely seeing some good trout action on the shallow, open grass flats of the Gulf and snook and reds making their way out of the backwaters to feed. Offshore water should be clearing by then, so look for schools of mackerel west starting from the #1 marker off Hernando Beach. It’s hard to predict, but Sven thinks we could see some kingfish catches next week, with fish possibly as shallow as 20 feet of water. Look for good action on grunts, porgies, sheepshead and mangrove snapper on rocky bottom in 14 to 18 feet of water.
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Mark says the big winds shut things down over the past week, though a couple of anglers who stuck close to shore reported the trout remained on the outside flats in 2 to 3 feet of water. Most of the action was from Pine Island north to Chassahowitzka. Snook bolted into the creeks and backwater pockets in response to the change in weather, though with warm days projected, they should begin to inch their way back to the outside points, bars and channels. The drill for reds is going to be working the flooded creeks and grassy backwater pockets with live sardines, small pinfish, shrimp or soft-plastics or gold spoons. Not a single report from offshore has come into the shop in days. As weather permits, head out until clear water is found.
Mary's Fish Camp (352-597-3474): Gwen reports it’s been a slow week at the camp. Most of the action has been spring breakers kayaking and families bringing their kids out for fishing off the sea wall behind the camp store for small mangrove snapper and sheepshead, both of which were taking frozen shrimp. The regulars who fish for mullet stayed at home but are expected to get back at it this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.