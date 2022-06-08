The Nature Coast Fishin’ Report: Anglers set sights on gag grouper

Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh has been focused on gag grouper since the season opened June 1. He’s been getting some large fish in just 15 feet of water. Live pinfish and scaled sardines free-line over limestone bottom has been doing the job. The mangrove snapper are there, as well, though they’ve been very line-shy, so long 8-pound-test mono leaders are needed to draw strikes. He’s using a #1 circle hook with small chunks of cut bait to entice them.
Capt. Chaz on the Thunder (352-597-3900): The grouper bite has been disappointing since gag season opened June 1. The Thunder has taken some nice fish in 50 to 60 feet of water, though the numbers aren’t what everyone was hoping for. Live pinfish have been saving the day and attracting the larger fish. It’s been taking a lot of chumming to get the grouper feeding.
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): Capt. Mike jumped on the opening of gag grouper and red snapper season. Fishing rocky bottom in 70 to 100 feet, his anglers took red snapper to 15 pounds using frozen threadfin hearing for bait. The recreational season for red snapper opens June 17 and Capt. Mike says 70 feet will be a good starting depth. He reported the gag bite was a little slow, though four of the grouper caught measured 30 inches. A number of mangrove snapper to 5 pounds were boated, with live pinfish taking the bigger ones. He got word from a good source that some were limiting on gags in as little as 8 to 10 feet of water on limestone bottom. He thinks 30 to 40 feet may be a better bet for most anglers.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry got out for some fishing and tangled with a 4-foot tarpon. He hooked the fish in the cut at Three Rooker Bar south of Anclote Key. Anglers are reporting tarpon rolling off the beach and both ends of Anclote Key and the west side of Honeymoon Island. A monster 46-inch snook was landed at Fred Howard Park. The bridges along the causeway there have been holding snook, and there have been some good trout catches. Nurse sharks and blacktip sharks have been taken there, as well. The grass flats out of the Anclote River have been producing some decent trout action, and there have been some whiting reported by anglers fishing off the beach at Anclote Key. The big snook are on the sand in 2 feet of water all around the island. Some are large females there for the summer spawn. They must be released, as the season is closed. The shallows in the no-motor zone behind Honeymoon Island have been giving up some big redfish.
Armed Anglers (727-945-1808): Capt. Griff reports lots of trout are being caught on the deeper grass flats up and down the Pasco and North Pinellas coast. Some sharks to 300 pounds are being landed after dark at the north Anclote Park pier. Spanish mackerel are schooling around the islands and just offshore on hard bottom. The big snook are on the beaches, and angler baiting with live grunts have been catching and releasing them. Offshore, it seems the gag grouper bite is a little flat. There are plenty of grunts, though, and there’s been a spike in reports of barracuda offshore.
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727-842-5610): Joe says anglers are doing best on reds. Fish are shallow on flooded oyster and rock bars, as well as around creek mouths and mangrove lines. Trout fishing is pretty good on the grass flats in 8 to 10 feet of water. Smaller snook are around creek mouths along the coast and the big fish are on the barrier island beaches. An angler fishing the sand bar north of Anclote Key reported spotting a schooling tarpon. Offshore anglers have been buying grouper bait, but there have been no real reports on the bite. Some have been doing well on rocks offshore fishing with live shrimp for hogfish.
Cooper's Bait & Tackle (727-868-8736): Bill reports some anglers are taking keeper cobia on the flats and just offshore. Mackerel schools have been scattered on the deep flats to hard bottom offshore. Trout fishing in deeper water around Anclote Key along grass flats in 10 feet of water north to Hudson has been decent. Creek and canal mouths opening on the Gulf have been giving up some reds. Small mangrove snapper and sheepshead are taking shrimp in Hudson canals and creeks.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven reports that the redfish bite has been “crazy good.” Anglers fishing bars, rock points, the Hernando Beach channel spoils and flooded mangrove lines up and down the coast are taking lots of fish. Live pinfish, shrimp, scaled sardines or cut bait are working equally well. There are plenty of snook on the outside structure now, though Sven recommends anglers leave them be, as the season is closed to allow them to spawn, which will carry on into August. Lots of mangrove snapper are being taken from shore in creeks and canals, with the bridges in Aripeka producing some nice catches of keeper-sized fish. There are plenty of sheepshead around shallow structure, as well. Jenkins Creek has been good for reds, snook, sheepshead snapper early in the day. The Bayport pier has produced a few cobia, though they have been undersized. Some keeper flounder have been reported at the pier. Offshore, gag grouper anglers reported the bite was slow over the past week. Divers were spearing some big fish in as little at 10 feet of water. Spanish mackerel are on the deep flats just off the first channel markers out to hard bottom and the artificial reefs.
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Eric says his anglers have been doing very well on redfish. Flooded mangroves and rocky shorelines up and down the Hernando coast have been giving up plenty of fish. The mouths of backwater bays and inlets have been good places to find them, as well as inside creeks when the water is up. Snook are sitting in many of the same places. The trout bite, which had been slow, picked up nicely over the past week, with anglers finding big fish on the deep grass flats. The larger females begin moving into grassy areas in 8 to 12 feet of water this time of year for the summer spawn. Live shrimp and jigs fished near the grass will take them. Anglers who were pumped up for the opening of gag grouper season June 1 reported only a so-so bite. Some limited quickly, but others got skunked. The better catches reported came from 35 to 40 feet of water. There still are some big tarpon rolling on the deep flats along the Hernando coast, and the cobia are still around in decent numbers.
Mary's Fish Camp (352-597-3474): Autumn says mullet anglers behind the camp store have been doing fairly well. Fish have not been large and a week into the month, there was no big fish on the board for the June contest. A few have taken mangrove snapper and sheepshead off the camp sea wall.
