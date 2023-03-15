Guide Bites
Capt. Mike Manning (727-243-8918): Capt. Mike has been doing well on a variety of species, with snook the highlight. The fish have moved to the outside points and creek mouths and along mangrove lines and are taking live sardines very well. The reds have not been bunching up in large schools, but his anglers are picking up a few while snook fishing, so they are hanging out in some of the same spots. Word was the snook fishing was on fire in Homosassa, so Capt. Mike ran a tip up there and noted the fishing was out of this world. His anglers boated and released some 40 snook in less than four hours on live sardines. Only 5 or 6 of the fish were undersized, the rest in the slot or oversized. For trout, the spoil islands along St. Joseph Sound are producing great action now. He fished around the sand bar north of Anclote Key and got into some good trout there, as well. MirrOdine plugs, jigs with soft plastic tails and live sardines will take them. Some cobia have started showing up on the grass flats along the Pasco coast. The cobia Capt. Mike is seeing while running between spots have been undersized, but he suspects the bigger fish are around for those who want to hunt them down.
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh says the snook bite is on, with some oversized fish showing up in his catches. Fish have made their move to the outside with the warming Gulf water. Redfish action has been best on the higher tides over rocks and bars on the outside Gulf waters. Cobia have shown up in fishable numbers along the coast. Look for them trailing rays in just 1 to 3 feet of water. Offshore, the sheepshead bite is starting to wind down, as the spawn nears its end. The mangrove snapper bite is good, and along with hogfish, will be the main attraction offshore. Both inhabit rocky terrain and ledges, with live shrimp the best bait. He hasn’t encountered them himself, but a few offshore boats have reported landing some kingfish.
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): Capt. Mike says the weather forecast is calling for high winds through the weekend, so he’s putting off trips until after the blow. When he gets back to it, he’ll be resuming mangrove snapper fishing starting on rocky bottom in 25 feet of water and working out from there if need be. A few sheepshead are a possibility in the same depths, though that fishing is slowing down as the spawn comes to an end. For hogfish, the best bet is to start working rocky bottom and ledges in 40 feet of water, and expect to possibly work west to deeper water if the bite is slow or the fish are small. Live shrimp is the best option for hogs, snapper and sheepshead.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry stopped along the Fred Howard Park causeway to see how anglers there have been doing and it appears the main action has been on trout. Most have been reporting very good fishing using live shrimp, with fish running 19 to 20 inches. He spotted some nice snook hanging on the pilings of the causeway bridges, but from what anglers are saying, the fish are reluctant to take a bait. Many anglers who live on canals are reporting that reds have been coming up behind their homes behind schools of mullet, though many have been frustrated trying to get the fish to take a bait. Word is there are some reds and small snook being taken up the Anclote River in the area of the U.S. 19 bridge. The number have not been great, but those putting in their time there have been rewarded.
The Bait Depot (727-494-1580): Melinda reports that anglers have been hampered by windy days over the past week, but a few got out and found some fish. Some stayed inside the Cotee River to dodge the wind, finding sheepshead on docks and bridge pilings. Live shrimp fished on the bottom around the pilings is the way to take them. Some of the same structure has turned up some small snook, as well. Anglers continue to find some cobia on the shallow grass flats just off the Cotee River. An angler fishing just west of the stilt houses landed a 41-inch fish, and others fishing north and south of the river mouth have taken some undersized fish. Cobia must measure at least 36 inches from nose to fork of tail, with one fish per angler per day allowed and a vessel limit of two fish. They take larger live baits, including pinfish well, but shrimp also produce fish. A favorite among artificial baits is large, black plastic eels.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727-940-7928): James says the best bet now is redfish around the mouth of the Anclote River and spoils, which also are producing a few snook. Sand Bay is another good bet for reds. For trout, the grass beds between the Anclote power plant and Anclote Key are producing, but the better quality fish are around the spoils of St. Joseph South.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven reports that it is hard to beat Filman Bayou in Hudson right now, as trout, reds and snook are there and hungry. His anglers also have been doing well at Jenkins Creek pier, fishing early and late in the day to take a mixed bag of trout, reds, some snook, sheepshead and a few black drum. During the middle of the day, the bite at the pier falls off. The canals along Bayou Drive have been good on the lower end of the tide, producing a number of species including reds, sheesphead, porgies, and the odd drum. Anglers fishing the Bayport Pier reported doing well on trout, which is not a frequent occurrence there. The bridges in Aripeka have been good, with anglers catching and releasing a few slot-sized snook (one angler caught two), some mangrove snapper, trout and sheepshead.
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Eric says the snook bite is about as good as it gets. The fish have moved to the outside islands, points, bars and channels, and he expects the cool nights this week won’t bring water temperatures down enough to chase them back into the backwater bayous and creeks. In fact, he thinks the cooler nights are needed to keep the water from warming too quickly and moving us into a summer fishing pattern too early. Redfish action has been pretty good up and down the coast around the outside rock points and oyster bars, and cobia have been showing up on the flats. Trout fishing on the open grass flats is just OK. Offshore anglers will be kept off the water for a few days based on the forecasts, but mangrove snapper should be waiting on rocky bottom in 25 feet of water and deeper when the seas allow boats to return to the water. Some anglers fishing on the Thunder out of Hernando Beach have been bragging about the great snapper bite in 30 feet of water. Sheepshead will be there, though word is that bite is tapering off with the spawn coming to a close.
