Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh has been taking lots of gag grouper between 8 and 30 feet of water west of Aripeka. Live pinfish have been the ticket, though cranking plugs over the rocks also gets them. The same depths have been holding schools of Spanish mackerel. Fishing rocky bottom between 10 and 30 feet of water for mangrove snapper is going to be a reef-fish alternative for a while. Hogfish — and sheepshead when the offshore spawn begins in two or three weeks — will be among the other bottom-fishing options this winter. Inshore, the trout bite has been good in 1 to 3 feet of water. Mirr-O-Lure XLs in the 808 color have been working well, but white soft-plastic flukes will take them, as well. Reds have been on hard rock bottom in the shallows around islands and points, with live pinfish producing some nice numbers of quality fish.
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): Has been doing well on gag grouper in 23 to 28 feet of water, taking fish from 27 inches and longer on rocky bottom. He found the fish scattered, and hunting and pecking away at them was the drill. The season closes at the end of the year, so Capt. Mike will be focused on mangrove snapper and hogfish on his offshore trips. He thinks the big breeder sheepshead should be showing up on offshore rocks and structure in a couple of weeks, which along with grunts will provide additional bottom-fishing action.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Capt. Bill reports the return of some warmer weather last week brought schools of scaled sardines back to the flats and the snook and trout responded by actively feeding. Reds and black drum are a good bet right now in backwaters and creeks. Live shrimp is a good bait choice for either, and is likely to attract a few sheepshead and mangrove snapper. Capt. Bill likes deeper holes adjacent to shallows this time of year. Drop in a live shrimp and something is likely to gobble it up. Offshore, gags scattered after the last temperature drop a couple of weeks ago and it’s been hit-or-miss since. Reports of keeper gags have come in from 15 to 80 feet of water. Look for tripletail around stone crab buoys. A live shrimp on light tackle is all you need.
The Bait Depot (727-494-1580): Melinda reports several anglers have been reporting catches of bonefish in recent days. One angler fishing from shore at Brasher Park landed two, another angler fishing somewhere between the Cotee and Anclote rivers took one fly casting. The species normally are not found north of Naples. Trout fishing has picked up nicely, with some much larger fish being taken on grass flats in 4 to 8 feet of water. Reds are around docks in the rivers, creeks and canals, where some small snook are being landed, as well. Fair numbers of Spanish mackerel are being caught on the deeper grass flats, with the best action in 8 to 10 feet of water.
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry reports anglers have been taking some large trout on grass flats north and south of the Anclote River. One fishing from a kayak along the Fred Howard Park causeway landed several, with the smallest measuring 22 inches. Anglers fishing from shore there have been spotting schools of reds working parallel to the causeway. A few anglers have ventured up the Anclote River to around the U.S. 19 bridge, where they are picking up some small snook and reds. Things have been unusually quiet at the Anclote power plant outfall. Most of the word is schooling jacks and a few trout. Many are awaiting the annual pompano and permit bite there. Offshore anglers have been getting in the final days of gag grouper season, which closes tomorrow. Frozen threadfins have been taking lots of big fish.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727-940-7928): James says the trout fishing has been pretty good on the open grass flats north and south of the Anclote River, with some bigger fish showing up in catches. Spanish mackerel have been schooling on the deeper grass behind Anclote Key. Some small snook and a few reds have been caught in the Anclote River around docks and other structure. Schools of jacks have been moving in and out and the Anclote power plant outfall, but there’s been no word of pompano and permit there yet. Both species typically move in when Gulf water temperatures drop.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Mark reports offshore anglers have been having their way with gag grouper. The fish are bunched up on rocks in 15 to 45 feet of water. Those depths are holding mangrove snapper, as well, along with a few stray kings and schools of Spanish mackerel. Hogfish have been a good bet in 40 feet and deeper. Inshore, redfish are in the creeks and backwaters in good numbers. Trout fishing has picked up on the grass flats in 4 to 5 feet of water. Most of the better catches have come from the flats off Chassahowitzka.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven says backwaters are starting to produce some great catches of sheepshead and black drum. Some warmer weather has brought good numbers of small snook to the outside cuts. Jenkins Creek has been producing mixed bags of trout, reds and snook, but the fish come and go, so it’s a matter of being there when the fish are. Blue crabbing has been very good in the creek, and there are jacks and small barracuda. The canals along Bayou Drive have been giving up some big redfish and small snook. Jacks move in and out, as well. Though it isn’t likely to continue for much longer, there still are a few cobia on the grass flats along the coast, where anglers also are picking up sharks to 4 feet long. Largemouth bass anglers have been doing well fishing in the Weeki Wachee River from about a mile downstream from Rogers Park and above it for a couple of miles. Offshore grouper diggers did well, taking lots of nice fish from shallow rocks in 10 feet of water on out.
Mary's Fish Camp (352-597-3474): Nikki says the mullet fishing has been fantastic off the seawall behind the camp store. Some anglers have been limiting out in a couple of hours of fishing. Some redfish are starting to show up, and while the numbers of mangrove snapper have increased, most have been too small to keep. Sheepshead have been around at times. The snapper, sheepshead and reds take live and frozen shrimp well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.