Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh says the gag grouper fishing has been great, from shallow rocks northwest of Hudson in 12 feet of water out to 25 feet or more. Live sardines, which have been plentiful on the shallow grass flats, or live pinfish have been the top baits. Inshore, the redfish bite is the best thing going. Work rocky points and oyster bars. Fish may be running with the mullet schools, so keep an eye open for the mullet and you may find the reds.
Capt. Mike Manning (727-243-8918): The gag grouper bite on limestone bottom northwest of Hudson in 8 to 12 feet of water is very hit-and-miss. Capt. Mike suggests moving between spots until you find some action. Live sardines, pinfish or large diving plugs cranked near the bottom will get the job done. Inshore, the water temperature has been around 80 degrees or better and the fish seem a bit put off. On his most recent trip, his anglers scored trout, reds and snook, though it took some effort. The trout ran to 17 inches, with some coming from the rock spoils of the Gulf Harbors channels, and couple at the mouth of Salt Springs just north of the Cotee River. Working inside Salt Springs produced a few redfish and small snook. Live sardines worked best. The reds were scattered in singles and pairs, and it seems they are hanging out around mullet schools, so don’t pass up putting a bait behind moving mullet, as the reds could be there. A buddy who fished offshore of the Anclote River reported getting into some kingfish, though he didn’t say what depth he found the fish.
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Mark reports offshore anglers have been doing very well on gag grouper in 25 to 40 feet of water using live pinfish and cut bait. A few bull redfish have been taken off the grouper spots, as the big breeder fish are offshore now. An angler trolling for gags took a few nice fish over rocky bottom and dragging spoons or large diving plugs in 40 feet and deeper west of Hernando Beach could turn up a kingfish or two. Inshore, the trout bite has been pretty good. Fish are in 2 to 3 feet of water and will take live shrimp or jigs well. Reds are over the oyster beds and rocky bottom in shallow water up and down the Hernando coast, and fresh cut bait seems to be working best. Snook fishing is slow. Good numbers of cobia are being taken on the shallow grass flats. Head to the deepest grass beds and just offshore on hard bottom for Spanish mackerel.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven says this may be a good week to tend to tackle maintenance and rigging in preparation for what he expects to be excellent fishing next week. The storm coming through this week likely will mean limited opportunities with the exception of some protected backwater areas, but generally the high wind and rain mean we’ll have to wait until after the weekend to get back to fishing. The cooling from wind and rain and colder air is just what we need, though, and Sven says everything we saw in the week before the nasty weather should be back and better. That includes plenty of cobia on the shallow flats out to about 10 feet of water, Spanish mackerel school from just west of the Hernando Beach channel and gag grouper anywhere from about 8 feet to 25 feet of water. Inshore, anglers over the past week have taken fair numbers of trout in shallow water and inside Jenkins Creek. Reds have been good around the bars and creek mouths, though snook action has been fairly poor. Sheepshead and mangrove snapper fishing inshore around docks, bridges and other structure has been improving and when the weather settles, it should be even better.
Mary's Fish Camp (352-597-3474): Anglers taking a mix of hook-caught mullet and sheepshead from the seawall behind the camp store. Live and frozen shrimp fished on the bottom is working on the sheepshead and always has the chance of taking mangrove snapper or a redfish, both of which are bottom feeders.
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Capt. Bill reports the snook fishing has been pretty good, with some of the larger fish taken around channel edges with live sardines or finger mullet. Durney Key at the mouth of the Cotee River gave up a couple of the larger fish, which took mullet. Trout are a good bet on the open grass flats, but more fish are starting to move into creeks. The best redfish action on a recent charter was on oyster beds away from the shorelines around Green Key. Offshore, the mangrove snapper bite is on, and there are some big gag grouper being landed. Action has been between 25 and 75 feet of water. Bill says the warm Gulf is keeping the action in deeper water, but if water temperatures fall after a front this week, look for fish to move shallower.
The Bait Depot (727-494-1580): Melinda has a regular she trusts who reported catching a bonefish at Brasher Park. While very rare around these parts, a bonefish or two have been taken some years off the Anclote power plant outfall. Another angler took a small tripletail off an oyster bar at the Energy Management Center in the backwaters just north of the Cotee River. Trout have been scattered on the grass flats between the Anclote and Cotee rivers. Shrimp and jigs will take them. Redfish have been scattered, with anglers reporting taking some around rocks and oyster bars near the Anclote power plant. Plenty of mangrove snapper are being caught around rocks, docks and other structure. Mackerel have been schooling on hard bottom west of Anclote Key and those fishing inside the Cotee River have taken a mix of a few reds and snook.
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry reports anglers fishing on rocky bottom between 25 and 30 feet of water have been doing well on keeper-sized gag grouper. Most of the reports are from water west of Anclote Key. Move to 45-foot depths in the same region for hogfish. Lighter tackle and live shrimp fished on rocky bottom will take them. Inshore, anglers are finding trout on the open grass flats north and south of the Anclote River, though many are complaining that most of the fish are undersized. Those fishing the bridges along the Fred Howard Park causeway have taken a few reds and small snook, along with the odd trout. Live shrimp has been working. Reds are scattered and not running in schools right now. Sampling oyster bars and rocks in the shallows along the north Pinellas and Pasco county shorelines will produce if you put in enough time.
