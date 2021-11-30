Guide Bites
Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike says his last grouper trip to 10 feet of water northwest of Hudson over limestone bottom produced a few nice fish. The bite is slowing in the shallower water, as a lot of gags are moving to deeper water with cooling Gulf temperatures. He noted that some big Spanish mackerel were taking their grouper baits, with fish 5 to 6 pounds landed. A buddy fishing 40 feet of water reported taking a four-person limit of gags fishing two spots.
Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh reports the water has been murky in the 16- to 18-foot depths where he had been doing well on gag grouper. He moved into clean water in 13 feet of water over hard bottom west of Aripeka, and while the keeper-sized fish were there, they were not the jumbo gags he’d been getting farther offshore. Cut threadfins were getting it done, but live pigfish or pinfish also work well. Inshore, trout and reds have been over the rocks in shallow water when the tide is up. Both are there absorbing the sun’s rays during the day. Some of the trout have been large, though many of the reds now are on the small side. Look for the reds to be running with the schools of mullet.
Pasco/North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
The Rusty Bucket (727) 645-6598: Bill reports his anglers continue to do well with the big snook in the Cotee River. Live pinfish around the Main Street and Grand Boulevard Park have been taking fish 38 to 40 inches long. Anglers trolling plugs have been scoring some big fish, as well. The big sheepshead are in the river, and limits of nice-sized fish have been common. A young girl fishing at the Sims Park boat ramp landed a 16-inch sheepshead, and several 18-inch fish have been reported. Canals up and down the coast are holding plenty of sheepshead now, and if you can get live fiddler crabs, Bill says a dozen will typically net 10 nice sheepshead. He likes a quality #2 circle hook to improve the hookup ratio.
Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488: Larry says anglers are taking some pompano and a few permit at the Anclote power plant outfall canal, along with some big trout and jacks. Anglers fishing from the Fred Howard Park causeway and taking some nice trout on live shrimp. Those fishing the canals at Gulf Harbors are taking lots of keeper-sized mangrove snapper and sheepshead. Live and frozen shrimp works.
Armed Anglers (727) 945-1808: Capt. Griff reports anglers fishing up the Anclote River have been taking good numbers of reds and some snook from about the U.S. Alternate 19 bridge to just above the U.S. 19 bridge. Some good catches of trout have been reported around 3 Rooker Bar. The grass bottom off the end of Klosterman Road in Tarpon Springs has produced some nice trout, as well. Offshore anglers have been doing well on gag grouper in 38 to 42 feet of water, with live pinfish taking the bigger fish.
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727) 842-5610: Joe says anglers are landing some big trout at the Anclote power plant outfall canal, along with a mix of pompano, permit and jacks. Many are reporting they are releasing a lot of oversized trout. Some of the best catches were made by anglers wading or kayaking out from the pier and fishing the deep channel with live shrimp. Doc’s Goofy Jigs have been best for the permit and pompano.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727) 940-7928: James says anglers at the Anclote power plant outfall canal are taking good numbers of permit and pompano on Doc’s Goofy Jigs. The big trout are there and taking live shrimp, with lots of fish to 20 inches or better reported. The jacks are taking top-water plugs.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352) 596-5151: Eric says the cold nights have pushed fish into the backwater. Most have been fishing the deeper holes on the low tides with live shrimp or small, live pinfish and taking big reds and good-sized trout. Jenkins Creek Pier has produced a few snook at night for anglers fishing with live needlefish. When the sun comes up anglers fishing live shrimp are landing some trout and reds there, but the bite fades quickly as the sun gets higher. Schools of jacks are in the Mud River and are good sport on light tackle. Offshore anglers are doing very well on gag grouper between 15 and 35 feet of water. Some very large mangrove snapper and hogfish are being taken along with them. Cut bait is fine for the gags and snapper, but shrimp is working better for the hogfish.
Daddy D's Bayport Bait and Tackle (352) 556-2163: Cory says everyone is fishing up the creeks and in backwaters fed by warmer spring water. Fish have moved off the Gulf flats due to cold water, so look for fish to push well into the coastal creeks. They’ll pack up in the deeper holes and troughs when the tide is down, so it’s possible to find a load of fish in a small area. Some of the reds being landed now have been oversized or upper-slot-sized fish. Some big reds and large trout have been taken by anglers fishing the Jenkins Creek Pier. There’s a spring in the creek above the pier, the warm outflow keeping the water at the pier warmer, particularly on the outgoing tides. Lots of mullet are in the canals along Bayou Drive in Bayport, and Cory spotted a couple of permit there.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352) 610-4315: Michael reports offshore anglers are doing well on gag grouper starting in about 15 feet of water. Fish are taking live and dead bait, with plenty of keeper-sized fish. Inshore, Jenkins Creek has been giving up some nice reds and trout. Fish typically move into the creek at this time of year to take advantage of warmer spring water. Anglers are contending with less desirable jacks, which are there for the same reason.
Mary's Fish Camp (352) 597-3474: The mullet are running strong off the fish camp seawall on the Mud River. Lots of anglers began fishing after Thanksgiving, and plenty of nice mullet have been landed on hook-and-line. For those who’ve never tried taking mullet on a hook, the camp store has all the tackle and advice needed to give it a go. A few anglers have been using shrimp to take mangrove snapper and a few reds. The spring in the river draws many species seeking a warmer refuge at this time of year.
