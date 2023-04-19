Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh says inshore action has been hot from Hudson north. He’s finding plenty of snook on the outside rock points and bars, with live sardines his go-to bait. The reds are on the rocks and oyster bars, as well, and his anglers are connecting with them when seeking snook. The odd trout is there as well, making working shallow rocks and bars a good opportunity to score an inshore slam of all three species. The cobia have moved in on the shallow grass flats in great numbers this year, so keep and eye out for them on the surface when the water is calm and they are easier to spot. They will often be hanging behind pods of stingrays. Large live baits like pinfish are a good bait choice.
Capt. Mike Manning (727-243-8918): Capt. Mike recently started his tarpon season in Boca Grande, and for those wondering how the bite is going, he said it is fantastic. The best action has been in the big pass, with lots of hookups. On one recent trip his anglers boated 14 of 21 fish hooked.
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): Capt. Mike says windy weather has been keeping him off the water, but when the weather permits, the best bet for offshore anglers now is starting in around 30 feet of water and bottom fishing for mangrove snapper and grunts, go-to species now that gag grouper season is closed. He likes to find the rockiest bottom possible with his depth finder, as the “bigger the rocks, the better the fishing.” There’s a good possibility that the winds have the water stirred up a bit, but heading deeper usually results in finding some clean water. If hogfish are the target, the fishing starts in about 50 feet of water on rocky bottom. Live shrimp is a great bait for them.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Armed Anglers (727-945-1808): Capt. Griff says anglers are reporting pretty good trout fishing on the grass flats north and south of the Anclote River mouth, though there have been an abundance of undersized fish. The Spanish mackerel have been schooling a couple of miles off the beach at Anclote Key, and snookers may want to focus on the surf of the island, as fish are about to enter the spawning period. There have been reports of redfish being taken above the U.S. 19 bridge in the Anclote River, and while they have not been giving up exactly where, Griff says they typically are residing in holes off the golf course at Forest Hills. A few anglers have been doing well on sheepshead around docks in the river, with fiddler crabs working well. Offshore, a few kingfish are being taken from time to time, with trolled spoons and plugs doing the job.
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry reports that some nice snook have been landed on the causeway at Fred Howard Park. The action has been very early in the morning at the bridges. Once more anglers show up and start working the water there, the bite turns off. Anglers also are landing some keeper-sized trout along the causeway, and there have been a couple of reports of tarpon to 4 feet passing under the bridges. Larry cruised the beach around the north end of Anclote Key and notes the snook are in the surf and around the sand bar at the northwest corner. A little west of the bar, he got into some bluefish. The mangroves around the islands at the mouth of the Anclote River have produced some nice redfish and a few have been taken by residents of Gulf Harbors fishing their backyard canals. Offshore anglers have been going very deep for red grouper and hogfish.
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Capt. Bill says the snook and redfish bite is hot up and down the Pasco coastline. A surprise has been a nice uptick in inshore mangrove snapper catches. Fishing around Gulf Harbors has been producing limits of snapper to 16 inches. Pieces of cut frozen pilchards have been working better than shrimp. Offshore, the red grouper are moving a little shallower. Capt. Dustin Bush of FishNcrazy Charters is finding the big ones as shallow as 90 feet of water, with frozen squid getting it done. Live pinfish and scaled sardines will work, though a good strategy is to bring a variety of bait in case the fish turn picky. Those venturing to the Middle Grounds have been reporting catches of nice wahoo. Trolling at high speed has been the ticket. There’s also a chance of connecting with blackfin tuna. Live sardines pitched into a school is a sure thing.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Mark says the windy weather aside, anglers that got out found some great fishing. The cobia numbers are really good, with fish all over the shallow flats along the Hernando coast. Live pinfish under a float thrown ahead of moving fish spotted swimming near the surface will take them. Look for them to be tagging along behind pods of stingrays, feeding on the shrimp, baitfish and crabs flushed out of the grass bottom by the turbulence of the rays’ wings. Some nice trout are being taken on the grass flats, as well. Try 4 to 6 feet of water. Live shrimp or jigs with soft plastic tails work well. The past week saw an increase in the numbers of redfish schools between Bayport and Chassahowitzka. The Chazz, as it is known, is particularly good for its abundance of rock and hard bottom, which reds like. Gold spoons, jigs, soft jerk baits and plugs will take them, with live pinfish, scaled sardines or shrimp good natural baits. For those who like to anchor up and wait near a rock or oyster bar, setting out a piece of fresh cut bait is a good tactic. Snook have been hit-and-miss without live sardines to bait them.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven reports lots of cobia on the flats off Hernando Beach, with some fish found as shallow as 1 foot of water out to about 8 feet. Trout fishing has been good the past week from the Aripeka bridges, with live shrimp or small pinfish working well. The creeks along Bayou Drive are a good bet, and Sven’s best tip is fishing with live shrimp before sunrise tomorrow or Friday. An angler using a chunk of blue crab there landed a 7-pound sheepshead. Trout, reds, snapper, and a variety of other species, including black drum are common catches. Spanish mackerel, which had been close to the number one marker at Hernando Beach, have moved a bit farther west, with the Cutter Rock area holding some schools. An angler reported fishing rocky patches in just 3 feet of water and loading up on sea bass to 10 inches. Sven says the break between sand and rock bottom offshore at around 15 feet of water often is a good place to find a load of sea bass large enough to keep.
