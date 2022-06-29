Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh has been on some large mangrove snapper. He’s finding fish to 20 inches in 12 to 15 feet of water on rocks, but moving out to larger rocks in 45 feet, his anglers have been boating fish up to 30 inches. He’s chumming to get the bite going, and rigging with 12- to 20-pound-test mono leaders about 10 feet long in the clear water. The hot Gulf water is making for a slow gag grouper bite. He’s been running deeper and deeper to find willing fish. Inshore, the reds and snook are holding around the outside rocky points. Moving water, live pinfish or sardines are the combination that’s working.
Capt. Chaz on the Thunder (352-597-3900): The hot Gulf temperatures are making the bite tough on short trips but long runs on extended trips beyond 30 miles west are great. Capt. Chaz has been putting his anglers on excellent American red snapper action in 80 to 100 feet of water, where they also are taking large gag grouper and some big mangrove snapper. Shrimp is the best for the mangrove snapper. The water has been very clean, so downsizing leaders so they are less visible to the fish is the way to increase the number of strikes for any species right now. A bit more skill is needed to muscle fish away from rocks without snapping the line, but it’s a consequence anglers have to accept if they want the bites.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry reports a sure bet now is good-sized trout in grassy holes 8 to 9 feet deep on the back side of Anclote Key. The area near the sunken sailboat has been particularly good. Jigs with soft plastic tails fished deep will take them. Scouting around the island Sunday, Larry spotted schools of snook in the surf. All sizes are there, and the big females have settled in for the summer spawn. The time to fish them is early, before boat traffic turns off the bite. Tarpon schools have been moving around the south end of the island, and anglers fishing off the causeway for snook and reds around the bridges are spotting them. Offshore, the hot Gulf temperatures mean anglers have been making runs to deeper, cooler water for gag grouper. An angler fishing 10 miles out reported only short gags, but he did catch a couple of cobia and plenty of grunts. Some have been heading to 100 feet since the red snapper season opened earlier this month.
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727-842-5610): Joe says defying the odds, the cobia remain on the flats up and down the coast despite the warm water temperatures. The fish, which have moved north by now most years, are still over the grass beds and a few anglers have been finding them while trout fishing. There seem to be plenty of reds around the creek mouths, rocky points and oyster beds. Snook are in some of the same spots. The big snook are spawning on the beach at Anclote Key. Trout fishing has been decent, but most are reporting the fishing is best in 8 feet of water and deeper. Fish will be hugging the cooler bottom. There are good numbers of small mangrove snapper in residential canals, but many are undersized. The sheepshead are there with them, and reports are some bigger ones are starting to show up. Live and frozen shrimp will take both.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727-940-7928): James reports customers have not been stopping any shallower than 50 feet of water, and often heading considerably deeper for gags and American red snapper, as the warm water pushes fish deeper as they search for cooler temperatures. Inshore, some good numbers of keeper-sized trout are being taken in deeper pockets on the east side of Anclote Key. The big snook are on the beach at the island, though he reports most of his anglers have been leaving them alone due to the closed spawning season. The spoil islands along St. Joseph Sound are holding trout and the rocks and oyster beds north of the Anclote River to Sand Bay have been producing slot redfish.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven took a three-day trip to the Middle Grounds and did well. Gag grouper, big mangrove snapper, American reds snapper made up most of the catch. He took the grouper pot with a fish of just over 20 pounds. Red snapper to 25 pounds were boated. Light leaders were the trick for the better action, as the water is clean and large-diameter leaders are easily spotted by the fish, turning them off. Inshore, anglers continue to find plenty of cobia on the flats. One angler set up on one spot on the deeper grass flats and chummed, catching and releasing 14 cobia, including four or five that were of keeper size. Redfish action has been good from Hernando Beach to Pine Island. One angler fishing from a kayak in the Hernando Beach area landed and released a bull of 36 inches. Tarpon remain on the deep flats from Pine Island north, though the fish likely will be heading north out of the area soon. Trout fishing has been limited to the grass beds in 12 feet of water, where the fish are hugging the bottom to stay cool. Jigs with soft plastic tails bounced near the bottom will take them. Scalloping season in Hernando waters opens Friday and all indication by those scouting is that the very warm Gulf means the best hunting is going to be in 8 or more feet of water. Sven said the shop sells a crab net with a 5-foot handle and it is the ticket for easier scalloping while snorkeling in the deeper water.
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Eric says the redfish bite got a little spotty over the past week. Some reported a good bite and plenty of fish, while others struck out, so it appears it may take some hunting and moving a lot until fish are found. All the action is on the outside rocky points and bars. The snook fishing has been the best thing going. Eric believes the snook actually outnumber the reds right now, and outside points and spoils are where to find them. Trout anglers are working deeper grass beds for keeper fish, so start in 8 feet and work jigs on or near the bottom. If the fish aren’t home or are undersized, work deeper out to 12 feet. The tarpon are on the deep flats from Weeki Wachee north, but it’s the tail-end of the season and they will be moving north and out of the area shortly. The offshore bite has been slow, and the warm Gulf temperatures seem to be impacting the appetites of gag grouper. Keepers are in 30 to 60 feet of water, but even though the fish are there, it’s been work to draw strikes.
