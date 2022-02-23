Sven at Hernando Beach Bait & Tackle said Friday was a breakout day, as fish were in a feeding frenzy ahead of the drop in pressure from a mild front. Winds on Saturday and Sunday, along with rising pressure slowed the bite as typically happens, but he said this week the stage is set for great action, which is why he’s spooling his reels with line and getting his tackle ready for doing some fishing himself (always pay attention to when guys who work at a tackle shop take to the water, as it’s a bit like following the lead of a successful stock trader). At the start of the week, waters were still murky and churned up from the wind, but by today it should begin clearing nicely heading into the weekend. Cleaner, warmer water and better fishing will bring fish out of backwaters to the creek mouths and points in search of food.
Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh says the redfish and trout have moved out to rocky points and shorelines, where they are soaking up sun in the still chilly Gulf waters. The reds have been bunching up in schools and often run behind schooling mullet. That fishing should only improve with warmer days in the forecast going into the weekend. Offshore, the large, spawning sheepshead are keeping lines stretched. He’s finding them on rocks between 6 and 30 feet of water. Live shrimp on the bottom takes them. Big mangrove snapper are a good bet on rocky bottom in 30 to 40 feet of water. The same bait fools them.
Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike said a trip over the weekend was tough going. The water temperature around the Anclote River was still a low 61 degrees in the morning and the open flats and outside points and bars were void of fish. He worked up the Anclote River a bit and got into a school of jumbo jacks to 12 pounds, his anglers having some fun with them for a while. He thinks the action up the rivers and deeper into backwaters where there is warmer water may be the best bet until the warm days forecast for this week begin to bring water temperatures up a bit.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Mary's Fish Camp (352) 597-3474: Belle reports the mullet fishing is pretty good behind the camp store, though many anglers are saying it ought to be a little better. Still, they are putting a few fish in their buckets hook-and-line fishing, with a few large mullet in the mix. The big mullet on the board in the monthly contest at the shop is 2.92 pounds. In a surprise catch, an angler fishing off the seawall out back landed two pompano. The brackish water typically isn’t ideal for pompano, but the warmer water due to the spring in the Mud River near the camp may have been too much to resist for the salt-loving species.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352) 610-4315: Sven said fishing over the past week was best just inside Hernando’s creeks and near-shore backwater bayous, as fish began their move back out toward the Gulf. He thinks this week could be the breakout to something that begins to look like a spring pattern. Jenkins Creek fishing pier has produced some of the better catches. Anglers are fishing from about 4:30 to 7 a.m. and doing well with top-water plugs for snook. After 7 a.m. the trout bite turns on and a few reds might be taken over the next couple of hours. Live shrimp under a float or freelined has been doing the trick. Sven said it doesn’t take the larger, select-sized shrimp to do the job. The bite last for just a couple of hours before it slows and resumes near dark. An indication that we’re rolling over into the next season is a couple of anglers reporting encountering school Spanish mackerel on the flats. The most interesting report was from an angler who tied into a large tarpon fishing in Filman Bayou south of Aripeka. It is not an entirely unprecedented catch, but definitely out of the ordinary.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Cooper's Shrimp Shack (727) 868-8736: Bill reports Hudson anglers have been sticking to the canals, as that’s where the action is best due to still-chilly Gulf water temperatures. Lots of snook are being seen around docks and seawalls, though few are being hooked. Anglers have had better luck enticing reds in the canals, with live shrimp fished around docks, seawalls and mangroves producing. Plenty of mangrove snapper and sheepshead are holed up in canals. Live or frozen shrimp fished on the bottom takes both. The springs feeding Hudson Creek warm the water and offer some opportunities for anglers this time of year. Bill said it’s not unusual to find small sharks taking advantage of warmer conditions there along with snook. The only word from offshore is big sheepshead, which have been on rocks in 12 to 15 feet of water.
Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488: Larry says it’s been a pretty slow week at the shop. Very low morning tides early in the day have ruled out fishing for the anglers who like to get started first thing in the morning. A few have been scoring some trout on live shrimp at the Anclote power plant outfall. The pompano bite seems to have slowed there over the past week. Some have been taking mangrove snapper, though they’ve been small. An angler reported getting into Spanish mackerel somewhere around the Anclote area, though he didn’t say where. The waters around Anclote Key are known to be a mackerel hangout, though with waters still chilly conventional wisdom says waters should be too cool to appeal to schooling pelagic species. Larry figures warm days this week could be a turning point leading to some better action going into the weekend.
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727) 842-5610: Joe reports offshore anglers have been taking some keeper-sized red grouper. They are reporting the fish are shallower than expected, though they’ve been closed-mouth. Typically, the shallower range where the bigger fish are found begins at around 45 feet. Offshore anglers also report getting into some of the jumbo, spawning sheepshead on rocks and structure. Inshore anglers have been working creek mouths and backwaters and finding some trout and reds, which should improve with warming conditions this week. Canals in subdivisions between the Anclote and Cotee rivers are holding lots of sheepshead and mangrove snapper. The Anclote power plant outfall canal is giving up some trout early in the day. Pompano fishing there has been hit or miss. Snook anglers who expect to hookup should be working well up the rivers now.
