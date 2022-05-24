The Nature Coast Fishin’ Report: Anglers gear up for gag grouper, red snapper

Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh says trout may be a good bet right now. He likes fishing the flooded bars when the water is high. Live sardines, soft plastic tails on jigs and MirrOdine plugs have been good bait choices. The reds are around, but we’re at a time when they are not bunching up in schools, so groups of two or three fish are going to be the norm. The better action has been off Chassahowitza. The tarpon are still just off the coast, though they’ve been finicky this season and not moving and feeding as hoped. Capt. Josh will be breaking off from chasing them to jump on gag grouper season, which opens June. 1. He thinks the best place to start is on rocky bottom in 16 feet of water. He’ll be working his way deeper if needed.
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): Capt. Mike is ready for the opening of American red snapper and gag grouper June 1. He’s scouted some good spots for both in 70 feet of water. The deeper water is a must for the snapper, but those looking for gags and who want to save on their fuel bill will do well in 35 to 40 feet of water. Live pinfish will take both, though it’s a good idea to have some frozen threadfins along, as anglers can switch off to get the bite going again if it slows down.
Pasco tackle shop roundup
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Bill says anglers striking out on reds fishing the usual coastal bars and points may want to move into the backwaters when the tide is up, as a lot of reds have been pushing well into backwaters of late. Eagle Nest Park and Oyster Bayou have been good places to find them. Live pinfish and cut bait have been good bait choices. There have been some good numbers of flounder around, so anglers may want to bait a jig head with a live shrimp and bounce it along the bottom for the flat fish. Anglers are gearing up for gag grouper and red snapper season. Bill says Capt. Dustin Bush has been pre-fishing and finding lots of both out to 135 feet of water. There are lots of big mangrove snapper in 50 to 60 feet of water, and some blackfin tuna fell for baits trolled on one of Bill’s recent trips.
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry reports he did some exploring along the south tip of Anclote Key over the weekend and the big snook are there. He was looking in 2 to 3 feet of water and spotted a number of monster fish in the surf. They were not taking any bait he threw at them, and as the sun got higher and more boats arrived, the fish dispersed. He suspects the south end of the island will be holding the big ones, as well. Anglers have been taking a few snook at the bridges on the Fred Howard Park causeway, where those fishing cut mullet are catching some small bonnethead sharks. The tarpon have been rolling just off the park, as well as running through the cut at nearby. A regular fishing in 50 to 55 feet reported keeper-sized red grouper, though he noted there have been so many sharks, a lot of the fish are not making it to the boat in one piece.
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727-842-5610): Joe says his anglers are doing well fishing the deep grass flats up and down the coast for trout. The Spanish mackerel are sharing the same water with them, and those chumming have been attracting schools of them. The chum also draws in a few cobia, and plenty of small sharks. Some are seeing and hooking tarpon. An angler fishing at Fred Howard Park jumped a couple and they are rolling off the beach at Anclote Key. Offshore anglers have been taking lots of nice-sized grunts.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727-940-7928): James reports anglers are doing well on trout fishing the deeper grass beds north and south of the Anclote River. The flats off the power plant outfall canal have been producing nice catches of keeper-sized fish, but some are doing best working the grass around the spoil islands of St. Joseph Sound to the south. The grass behind Dutchman Key on the backside of Anclote Key has been giving up some nice trout, as well. Spanish mackerel are schooling on the deep grass beds, as well as over hard bottom just offshore.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven reports anglers continue to report some great cobia fishing along the coast. Fish are in 6 to 8 feet of water over grass and rock piles, as well as over hard bottom and structure offshore. Chumming is a good bet, and it produced four keeper fish for one angler fishing the flats. He ended up keeping one fish of 43 inches. A number of anglers have been reporting that a lot of seabass have moved into the shallows. Good numbers of them have been landed off the Bayport Pier over the past week. Some have taken them in the canals off Bayou Drive in Bayport. Some nice catches of flounder have come in over the past week. The Bayport Pier has given up a few of them. Anglers who fish from shore will want to find spots with shade and structure where fish can avoid the sun’s heat. Moving water is important, as well. Reds, mangrove snapper and sheepshead will be the main catches, though the odd redfish is possible. Spanish mackerel are schooling just outside the west channel markers and offshore on hard bottom. Plenty of tarpon are around on the deep flats, and a few anglers have hooked them. One fishing from a kayak in Filman Bayou landed a fish of 5 feet. He reported it towed him all over the Bayou before he was able to bring it alongside, photograph and release it. Offshore anglers have taken keeper red grouper in 60 to 68 feet of water. Mangrove snapper have been a good bet around the 40-foot depths. Sven says it’s a good idea when bottom fishing offshore to put out a free-line live bait or frozen threadfin. There’s always a good chance a cobia, kingfish or Spanish mackerel will find it.
Mary's Fish Camp (352-597-3474): The spring-fed Mud River that runs behind the camp is not a bad place to wet a line as the days get hotter. The spring water that flows into the river just above the camp cools the water there considerably, and that attracts a variety of species. Anglers there like to hook-and-line fish for mullet, but don’t overlook mangrove snapper, sheepshead or redfish. Live and frozen shrimp fished on the bottom is a good choice for all three. There’s a $5 fee to fish off the seawall all day behind the camp store. Boaters can launch there, as well, and head up the river a few hundred yards to the springhead, where the fishing at this time of year can be great.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.