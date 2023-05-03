Guide bites
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): Capt. Mike thinks things will turn for the better beginning tomorrow after nearly a week of high winds that kept him and many others off the water. Calmer weather should help clear up the water stirred up by wind as we head into the weekend, which will provide ideal conditions for getting offshore. His best bet is fishing 40 feet of water and deeper for hogfish and mangrove snapper. He also thinks the bigger artificial reefs will be holding good numbers of fish, which tend to congregate on the structure during periods of agitated water like we saw through Sunday. Mangrove snapper and gag grouper (gags are catch-and-release, as they are out of season) will be the main catches. There will be plenty of grunts on rocks offshore, and while they are not a glamorous catch, they are fun on lighter tackle and pretty good eating. On the inshore front, Capt. Mike is hearing from his sources that the big-three inshore species are biting well. During the windy conditions, anglers moved into protected backwaters and took good numbers of snook, redfish and trout. Note that snook season closed May 1, so all fish must be released.
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh is working shallow oyster bars and rocks when the tide floods them, taking a mix of trout, reds and snook using live sardines. The cobia have been around in good numbers this season and there are excellent chances of tangling with big ones. They can be spotted near the surface when the water is calm and they are apt to be trailing behind pods of stingrays, feeding on shrimp, crabs and baitfish flushed out of the grass bottom by the turbulence of the rays’ wings.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry said the return of big winds cut into everyone’s fishing, but a few working from shore along the Fred Howard Park Causeway have been taking a mixed bag. The snook are hanging around the causeway bridges, and there’s been some trout taken along its length. Anglers there spotted a very large school of big sheepshead passing under the west bridge, though no one was able to get them to take a bait. An angler wading a flat off the north side of the causeway fished some potholes and caught and released a dozen keeper-sized redfish. The big spawning snook are on the beach in good numbers at Anclote Key. The fish are around the north and south end, working the troughs in the surf and trying to corner baitfish. Large-scaled sardines and small, live grunts are the top big-fish-getters. Larry has seen photos of two 42-inch fish over the past week. Remember, the season is now closed and all snook must be released.
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Capt. Bill says temperatures in Pasco waters remain in the low 70s and the big trout are happy and biting in backwaters and around Anclote Key in deeper water. They have been taking 3-inch swim baits, top-water plugs and live shrimp or sardines. The redfish and snook bite has been good, but they have not really been turning on until late in the day. High winds kept offshore anglers home but prior to the blow. Capt. Dustin with FishNcrazy Charters was doing very well and predicts when conditions allow getting out he’ll be working 40 to 90 feet of water for big mangrove snapper. The deeper the water the bigger the fish.
Cooper's Bait & Tackle (727-868-8736): Bill reports his anglers spent a lot of time trying to stay out of the wind over the past week, finding sheepshead and mangrove snapper in Hudson-area canals. They have been going through a lot of short snapper to get a few keepers. Live or frozen shrimp has been working. Some nice catches of trout were made at the deeper sections of canal mouths. A few have been reporting excellent cobia fishing on the flats north of Hudson. Before the winds picked up, offshore anglers were doing well on mangrove snapper and sheepshead on offshore rocks in 12 to 15 feet of water and deeper. Those heading out to 40 feet or more were taking some hogfish.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727-940-7928): James said wind forced many to limit fishing to the pier at the Anclote power plant outfall, where they took some keeper sheepshead and a few mangrove snapper large enough to keep. Redfish have been around the mangroves and bars at the mouth of the Anclote River, where there are a few places boaters can tuck out of the wind. There have been some big trout taken around the spoil island of St. Joseph Sound.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven says this is the week everyone has been waiting for. Rain and high winds are projected to be a no-show through the weekend, and he’s calling for Friday and Saturday to be ideal fishing days. He believes the water clouded by the wind and waves will have cleared by then and the fish that had taken refuge in grassy backwaters and canals will be back out on the outside flats, points and bars. Those fishing the back country areas reported nice catches of trout, reds and snook, along with some cobia. The fish had pushed in to follow bait forced off the open waters, making it ideal for shore-bound anglers. The bridges at Aripeka were productive, with trout and drum taken, and the fishing from the pier at Jenkins Creek was good, even in the middle of the day when the bite typically declines. Cobia will be back on the shallow flats by tomorrow, Sven predicts, and anglers who keep their eyes open will have a good chance of finding them cruising around just under the surface. Offshore anglers will have an excellent window to get out for mangrove snapper, starting on the first rocks out as far as one wants to travel. The bigger fish will be in deep water. Sven got to the Middle Grounds prior to the bad weather, where he fished between 210 and 260 feet, taking a number of huge mangrove snapper, culling fish and keeping those of 6 pounds or better.
Mary's Fish Camp (352-597-3474): Jodi says the mullet fishing remains on the slow side and few anglers have been out to try for them. Good weather through the weekend is expected to bring out some more anglers, and the hope at the shop is there will be some nice catches. Mullet will be the main target, though there are fair numbers of small sheepshead and mangrove snapper gathering around the seawall behind the camp store. They take frozen shrimp fished on the bottom.
