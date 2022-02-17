It looks like we’ll see a bit of warming going into the weekend, so things are heading in the right direction to bring some fish out of the backwaters to feed. The drill over the past week, however, has been working deeper holes, canals and creeks or any water warmed by springs, such as in the Mud River and Jenkins Creek. With red grouper very deep and gag grouper season closed, the offshore action has been limited to big sheepshead and mangrove snapper, with a few grunts and sea bass in the mix.
Guide bites
Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike reports he took solo exploratory trips to check out creek mouths between the Cotee and Anclote rivers. He found what he was looking for on the shallow flats outside several creeks, where large schools of reds, including one made up of about 150 oversized fish, were moving in the shallows. He worked a couple of different schools with plugs, jigs and jerk baits, but could not draw a strike. He suspects the fish are spending the night up the creeks and then coming out in the morning when the sun comes up and begins providing some warmth. He also stumbled on a school of about 200 large trout, just working over sandy bottom off a creek mouth. He thinks they may be moving between the creeks and flats in a pattern similar to the reds.
Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh is sticking with what’s working best in the cold-water situation we’re seeing now. He’s fishing anywhere from 6 to 35 feet of water northwest of Hudson and doing very well on the large, spawning sheepshead. The fish are over rocky, craggy bottom and taking shrimp on the bottom. If the target is mangrove snapper, fish 35 to 55 feet of water with shrimp, as the bite is pretty good.
Capt. Mike Senker (352) 584-6297: Capt. Mike says offshore options are limited, with big sheepshead the best thing going right now. The large spawning fish are being taken in 35 to 45 feet of water, with rocky bottom and artificial reefs where the fish are gathering. Rocky bottom is producing some grunts and a few sea bass, but there hasn’t been a lot more going on. Inshore, anglers are flocking to the Jenkins Creek pier early to take trout, reds and mangrove snapper, which are there to enjoy the warmer water the creek’s spring provides.
Pasco & North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Armed Anglers (727) 945-1808: Capt. Griff says the Anclote power plant is producing some nice catches of pompano, along with some permit. Limits of fish have been common, with most anglers using pompano jigs. Some nice trout are being landed at the outfall, as well, with the better action early in the morning. The north and south channel spoils out of Gulf Harbors have been giving up some reds and canals in the subdivision are holding sheepshead. Plenty of sheepshead are in the Anclote River, as well. Look around rocks, oyster beds and docks. Fiddler crabs are the best bait, but hard to find at this time of year, so live or frozen shrimp is the go-to bait. Offshore action was slow over the past week due to weather, but a few reported good hauls of grunts and seabass.
Cooper's Shrimp Shack (727) 868-8736: Bill reports Hudson anglers are doing best working the many canals, a few of which are warmed by springs. Lots of smaller sheepshead and mangrove snapper are stacked into them, and they take live or frozen shrimp on the bottom. Be ready to toss back a lot of undersized fish. A few keeper-sized reds have been landed from canals, along with a couple of black drum. Offshore anglers have been reporting limestone bottom in 8 to 12 feet of water is giving up some large sheepshead. Fish to 9 pounds have been landed. Those fishing 25 to 30 feet have been reporting a decent hogfish bite.
Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488: Larry says it was a very slow week at the shop. Word is the pompano and permit bite at the Anclote power plant remains one of the bright spots. Some nice trout are being taken on live shrimp early in the day. There are plenty of jacks and ladyfish.
The Rusty Bucket (727) 645-6598: Bill reports anglers waiting for the sun to get high and warm up the shallows, which is when the fish come alive and begin to feed. Live shrimp fished along flooded mangrove lines has been producing trout, reds and some black drum. The Green Key area has been particularly good, with some nice redfish catches there. Offshore anglers have been doing well working around 60 feet of water, where shrimp and knocker rigs have been taking lots of hogfish. Multi-hook chicken rigs and live or frozen shrimp are a good choice for mangrove and other snapper species. Keeper-sized red grouper mean a long ride to 100 feet of water now.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352) 596-5151: Mark reports offshore anglers are reporting fantastic action on big sheepshead. It’s the spawning season for the species, and they are schooling up around rocks and reefs for the reproduction phase, which runs into about the middle of March. Most of the action of late has been in 15 to 25 feet of water. Mark took a trip himself to 25 feet, and everyone on board scored sheepshead to about 5 pounds, along with some mangrove snapper to about the same size. Live shrimp is tops. Inshore anglers worked backwater bayous and creeks for reds over the past week, but a few found some fish coming out to the flats around Pine Island when the sun was high and warming things up a bit. The better redfish action has been in the backwaters at Chassahowitzka. Jenkins Creek pier has been producing some nice catches of trout, a few reds and some mangrove snapper for anglers using live shrimp. There have been a couple of black drum reported, as well. Trout and reds are around the spring in the Mud River, but there are so many jacks schooling there that getting a bait to anything else has been nearly impossible.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352) 610-4315: Sven says anglers getting to the Jenkins Creek pier early in the day have been doing well on trout and a few reds. Live shrimp free-lined or under a float is working. A recent development at the pier has been a few pompano showing up in catches. Live bait is going to be the best bet in the cool water, but jigs and other artificial can produce if worked very slowly. Sheepshead are numerous in creeks and canals, but the big ones are offshore on the rocks and around reefs for the annual spawn. Boats have been working from 12 to 40 feet of water and using shrimp to take some monster fish. The Thunder party boat has been taking good numbers of jumbo sheepshead, with a big fish of more than 9 pounds landed on a recent trip.
