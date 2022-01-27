The Hernando Fishin’ Report: Hernando’s springs will be fishing hotspots during cold-weather spells

Winter finally showed up. It’s time for anglers to change tactics.
Hernando anglers are luck in that their stretch of the Nature Coast is blessed with a wealth of springs. The relatively warm (72- to 73-degree) water they pump into saltwater estuaries, rivers, creeks and bayous become fish magnets when Gulf temperatures drop like they have this week.
Longtime local guide Capt. Josh Fritz has relied on these springs for many winters, as they are the best way to save the day when cold fronts spoil every other option. Just as people look to stay warm when it’s cold outside, fish gravitate to these natural heaters, which can be expelling water 20 or more degrees warmer than the Gulf temperatures.
Hot prospects right now include the Jenkins Creek fishing pier on Shoal Line Boulevard across the street from Linda Pederson Park. There’s a spring at the head of the creek in the park, and it warms the water at the pier (particularly on an outgoing tide). The warmer water is a safe haven for trout, redfish, snook, mangrove snapper and sheepshead, the species most commonly caught there. Most anglers do best fishing live shrimp under a float, allowing it to drift with the current. If using artificials like jigs, slow down the retrieve to a slow hop on or near the bottom to make things easier for fish lacking the energy to give chase like they do in warmer water.
Hammock Creek in Aripeka has five small springs, which together put out enough water to keep things just a little more hospitable for fish in conditions like we’re seeing this week. With projections of temperatures dropping into the 30s this weekend, they are likely to be sticking around in the creek for a while.
There are two bridges over the two forks of the creek, one on the Pasco County side of the line and the other just north on the Hernando County side. Anglers will be taking advantage of the situation over the coming days, fishing live shrimp from both bridges, while boating anglers may be working farther up the creek closer to the springs and even warmer water. Again, since the springs will flow water toward the Gulf on the outgoing tides, that will be when the water in the creek is warmest, which action tending to slow down on the incoming tides when cold Gulf water flows in.
The pier at Bayport, at the mouth of the Weeki Wachee River is another place where water temperatures will be warmer. It’s a long way from the springhead at Weeki Wachee State Park, but the spring is one of the largest in the state, so it puts out a lot of water.
Branching north off the Weeki Wachee River is the Mud River, which is fed by the Mud, Wilderness and Salt springs. Mary’s Fish Camp sits on the river and it is a known fish magnet during colder weather periods. Schools of mullet gather there in mass in the winter, and while the warm December and first part of this month has meant the hook-and-line mullet fishing has been slower than typical, look for the action to get a whole lot better now that winter has finally shown up.
In addition to mullet, the river brings in redfish and snook, both of which are fairly tolerant of fresh and brackish water. Sea trout need more salinity, so are a rare catch. Sheepshead and mangrove snapper are other species caught behind the camp store, which charges anglers $10 per day to fish off the seawall between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Kids 12 and younger fish for $5 and campers fish at no charge. There’s also a pay boat ramp at the camp, for those who want to motor up river closer to the springs and even warmer water.
