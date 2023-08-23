Guide bites
Capt. Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh says the redfish bite has been great, with fish on the outside rocks and bars and over rocky bottom on all the island shorelines. He’s seeing some fairly large schools of fish. He likes looking for schools of mullet, as the reds often follow in their wake. Live pinfish, scaled sardines or fresh cut bait are all good choices. Offshore, the mangrove snapper bite has been fantastic. He’s finding them in 30-80 feet of water. Live shrimp on a jig head fished on the rocky bottom will take them, along with some nice hogfish toward the deeper end of the that depth range. His anglers have been boating some nice gag grouper on his trips. The season doesn’t open until September, but based on what he’s finding, “It’s going to be epic.”
Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): Capt. Mike has been chasing bluefin tuna off New Jersey but will be back next week to test the waters offshore of Hernando. He’ll be starting in 40 feet of water for mangrove snapper, working 50 feet and deeper for hogfish. The deeper one goes, the cooler the water, and with the unusually warm Gulf this year, the cooler the better. He’ll also work 80 feet and deeper for red snapper before the commercial season ends at the ends for charter boats. The recreational season opens for weekends in September and October. He believes the gag grouper season, which opens Sept. 1, is going to be a good one based on his own catches and reports from others.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Mark says anglers have been hammering the redfish. They are finding them in the backwaters and the outside points and rocky island shorelines. Live pinfish and mud minnows have been among the top fish-getters, but fresh cut bait also is working. Some of the same spots have been producing snook. Anglers are finding a few trout in the shallows early in the morning, with fish moving to grass beds in 10 feet of water in more later in the day where it is cooler. Most of the fish being take are on the small side, ranging from 14 to 16 inches. Jigs and live shrimp are working best. There have not been many anglers fishing offshore over the past week, but Mark does have a couple of buddies who got out to do some scouting ahead of the opening of gag grouper season next month. One fished the shallow limestone bottom just offshore and the other worked between 30 and 40 feet of water. Both are optimistic about the coming season, as they reported good numbers of keeper-sized fish.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven reports anglers have been doing very well on redfish. “The reds have been on fire,” he said, adding they are catching them in the backwater grass and on the outside rocks and bars. Look for more fish on the outside points after rain, as the freshwater tends to push them out of the backwaters. There have been a few black drum taken in areas where the reds have been hanging out. Trout have been shallow early in the day, but grass bottom in 8 feet is the best place to find them as the sun gets higher. Sheepshead and mangrove snapper have been a good bet around rocks, bars, docks and other structure inshore. Live shrimp will get them. Sven’s tip for anglers and boaters is to check the marine forecast rather than just the general weather report before heading out. The squall that hit Hernando Sunday brought wind gusts to 60 mph and the marine forecast for the day was for a small-craft advisory. He recommends boaters use a weather app on their phones set up for alerts for a 15-mile range.
