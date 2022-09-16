The fishin’ report

Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh says the redfish bite is on fire. Fish are beginning to school in bigger numbers, working around rocky shorelines, oyster bars and the outside points. They often are found running behind schools on mullet, so keep an eye out for the jumping mullet, as they could lead you to the reds. They are taking live sardines and pinfish well. Most fish are slot-sized, though some oversized specimens are in the mix. Snook are on the outside bars. rocks and mangroves when the water is up, but are just starting to move a little more into the backwaters as fall approaches. The bite best when the current is flowing. Live sardines are a good bait choice. Capt. Josh made a couple of trips to fish limestone bottom west of Aripeka in 14 feet of water for gag grouper and reports the bite in the relatively shallow water is picking up. It took about 3 hours on each trip for the angles aboard to limit out. Live sardines and pinfish did the job. Large plugs work, as well, though there’s been so much floating grass, they foul easily. There were some schooling Spanish mackerel around, though they didn’t fish for them. Farther offshore, the mangrove snapper bite is good on rocky bottom in 40 feet of water. They take live shrimp of smaller, live sardines well.
Tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352-596-5151): Eric says the redfish bite is about as good as it gets. The fish are bunching up in larger schools and running the shallows around rocks and oyster bars, as well as outside points. He and a fishing mate got out over the weekend and ended up catching and releasing about 40 fish in half a day. Fish ranged from undersized to oversized, with most falling in the keeper-slot range. Live sardines, shrimp, crabs, pinfish or gold spoons are working. He notes that anglers should keep their eyes peeled for mullet, as a lot of the fish they found were running with them. They also bagged a few snook, as right now they are hanging out in some of the same places. Live sardines are the top snook-getter right now. They also encountered schools of marauding jacks in several places. A few trout are being taken drifting the open grass flats.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352-610-4315): Sven reports the redfish bite has been phenomenal, with schooling fish up and down the Hernando coast. Look around rocks and oyster bars when they are covered at the higher tides. Many are taking snook while they are fishing for them. Trout have been hit-or-miss on the grass flats, but there have been plenty of Spanish mackerel over the grass in about 5 to 7 feet of water. The blue crabbing has been great, and some are using chunks of crab to bait black drum. They are in deeper pockets in Jenkins Creek, as well as where the Mud River meets the Weeki Wachee River. Offshore, the cooling Gulf has sparked the action. Gag grouper fishing is on in 25 to 30 feet of water. Bottom fishing with dead or live bait works well, and so does trolling large plugs. If trolling is producing too many short fish, Sven advises slowing down for the bigger fish. A few reports of kingfish are coming in, with catches of fish to 15 pounds as shallow as 25 feet of water.
Mary's Fish Camp (352-597-3474): Belle said the mullet fishing is picking up like it always does when fall is upon us. Anglers are doing well hook-and-line fishing for them behind the camp store. The big mullet on the monthly leader board is 2.55 pounds, and more anglers are taking fish of 2 or more pounds now. Those fishing shrimp will take mangrove snapper and sheepshead, along with the occasional redfish.
Commented
