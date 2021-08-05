The Fishin’ Report: Some red tide showing off Hernando

Tests last week by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission showed some low levels of red tide have made their way north to waters off Hernando County.
The testing showed low or very low concentrations about 20 miles offshore, though one sampling showed “very low” concentrations about 4 miles off of Hernando Beach.
Keith Kolasa, Hernando County Aquatic Services and Waterways manager, said the concern now is that if the red tide increases and moves into shallower water, it could impact the ongoing scalloping season, which so far has been a good one after a couple of poor seasons. Scalloping is open until Sept. 24.
Kolasa urges people to help track red tide by reporting fish kills to the FWC at 1-800-636-0511.
Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh said the best inshore bite has been redfish. Some big fish are schooling between Hudson and Pine Island, moving up on rocks and oyster beds when the water is up. His anglers have been using live pinfish to take reds to 31 inches. They’ve also landed a few snook to 27 inches. Trout are on the deep grass in 10 to 12 feet of water. A quarter-ounce jig head and a white plastic tail fished on the grassy bottom will get them. Offshore fishing means long runs to deep water. Gag grouper have moved to 60 feet of water and beyond to find cooler water. Capt. Josh likely won’t begin fishing for them until to make their way shallower around the end of September.
Daddy D's Bayport Bait (352) 556-2163: Cory says the best news is coming from scallopers working the flats off Bayport. It’s been a very good season, particularly when compared to the previous two years, when most locals have to travel to Homosassa and Crystal River to find the tasty shellfish. Cory got a report from a buddy who launched at Bayport and worked inshore waters with good luck. They landed a couple of snook, trout and sheepshead. They also took a couple of cobia fishing chunks of cut bait. Offshore action has been slow and taking keeper-sized gags means long trips to very deep water.
Dixie Lee Bait (352) 596-5151: Mark says nine out of 10 anglers coming in are reporting doing very well on redfish. They are running large and schooling up and down the Hernando coast. Gold spoons or chunks of ladyfish or mullet have been working well. Snookers are finding fair numbers of fish around creek mouths and outside rocky points. Trout are on the grass bottom in 10 to 14 feet of water. Scalloping remains strong on the flats out of Bayport. Offshore anglers are starting in 40 feet of water. Many have been surprised by the good numbers of keeper red grouper this year. Fishing in 60 or 70 feet of water greatly improves the odds of getting them.
Mary's Fish Camp (352) 597-3474: Bell reports the mullet are around in good numbers and weekend anglers took a few nice ones fishing behind the fish camp store. Anglers chum the mullet with handfuls of oatmeal mixture and drop tiny hooks under floats with dough balls on them that fool the feeding fish into thinking the bait is a bit of the chum.
Cooper's Shrimp Shack (727) 868-8736: Bill says things have been slow at the shop over the past week. A few reported doing well on mangrove snapper and the odd sheepshead in the canals of Hudson. A few reds are hanging in the shade along the mangroves in canals, taking live shrimp or pinfish well. Offshore boats are going to 60 feet or more for gag grouper.
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727) 842-5610: Joe reports anglers have been pounding the mangroves for redfish around the high tide and doing fairly well. They are picking up the odd snook while they’re at it. Trout are on the deeper grass beds in 10 to 12 feet of water. Anglers are finding them shallower, but they have been undersized. Cobia are on the shallow flats. Offshore action has been slow, with fewer anglers going due to fish being so deep.
Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488: Larry says the dog days of summer are here. The key now is finding clear water. Rain and spotty red tide are making that a more challenging task, but most are saying they can do OK on reds and trout. Scouting Three Rooker Bar and Anclote Key over the weekend, Larry reports the water looked better than last week. Reports are that 5 and 10 miles west of Anclote Key there are signs of red tide.
Armed Anglers (727) 945-1808: Capt. Griff reports his anglers have been doing well working inshore rock and oyster bars for redfish. Schools of sardines have been abundant, a good sign that the red tide is not present. Charter captains are reporting good numbers of trout on the deeper grass flats. Night fishing for sharks at the north Anclote Park pier has been good. Offshore anglers are going to 80 feet for gags, amberjack and blackfin tuna.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727) 940-7928: James says offshore anglers have been doing well on hog snapper and gag grouper fishing 60 feet of water and deeper. Inshore, most are getting out early to beat the heat, scoring reds over rocks and oysters north and south of the Anclote River. Trout are on the deeper grass beds.
The Rusty Bucket (727) 645-6598: Bill says his anglers have been doing well on schools of reds along rocks, oysters and mangroves between New Port Richey and Hudson. Cut pinfish and ladyfish chunks fished on the bottom have been out producing live baits. The odd snook is picking up the dead bait, as well. Offshore anglers are reporting taking fair numbers of hogfish over rocky bottom in 20 to 30 feet of water. Some yellowtail snapper are being caught in 40 feet of water, which is shallower than the species normally can be found. Word is the water between 6 and 10 miles offshore shows signs of red tide, so anglers have been avoiding those depths.
