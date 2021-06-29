The word on red tide is that spotty patches of red tide have shown up about 15 miles south of Hernando waters around the Anclote area. The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County issued a warning for Anclote Park Beach last week to caution swimmers.
Larry at Tarpon Trading Company in Tarpon Springs took a trip to Anclote Key on Sunday and found some dead fish along the south shore on the west side of the island but found the water clean and clear with lots of fish activity along the north end. Capt. Griff at Armed Anglers said there have been reports from his anglers of some red tide around the Anclote River area, but it isn’t at a very high level and seems to come and go with the winds and tides. None of our sources reported any problems north of the Anclote River, and local anglers have their fingers crossed that the buffer of clean water between Anclote and Hernando will stand.
Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh reports he’s doing very well on redfish north of Hudson, working rocky shorelines and points. The fish are not schooling in big numbers and pods of six or 10 have been as good as it gets. Live pinfish are working better than any other bait. Trout action has been slow. The bigger fish are on the deep grass beds in 10 to 12 feet of water, but the bite has been so slow, he’s not been focused on them. Tarpon action on the flats off Hernando is slowing down and fewer fish are being seen.
Capt. Mike Senker (352) 584-6297: Capt. Mike says the best depths to work for hogfish, grunts and gag grouper are between 38 and 40 feet. The gumbo growth that had been a problem in those depths appears to have cleared up. On a trip with his daughter, the boat limited on gag grouper, caught several hogfish and even brought in a couple of surprise margate, a snapper-like fish that normally is found in much deeper water. There also were schools of bonito feeding on bait. An overnight trip to 130 feet ended well, with a limit on gag, black and red grouper, along with lots of beeliners. The disappointment was that not a single American red snapper was landed, a species they expected to find at that depth.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Daddy D's Bayport Bait (352) 556-2163: Cory reports anglers have been doing fairly well working the open grass flats for trout. Fishing early and late in the day may be the best bet due to the heat. Live shrimp, small pinfish, plugs and jigs will get the job done. Redfish action has been good, with anglers fishing creek mouths, rocky bottom and oyster bars finding plenty of fish. Creeks and canals have been giving up fair numbers of sheepshead and mangrove snapper to those fishing live and frozen shrimp on the bottom.
Dixie Lee Bait (352) 596-5151: Mark says inshore Hernando anglers report the redfish and trout action slowed some, likely due to very warm Gulf water. Reds have been scattered and running in pairs or threes, and it takes some time to hunt them down. In the coming weeks, they should start to bunch up in larger schools. The trout are over the patch grass-bottom flats, but the bite has not been anything to write home about. Jigs, live shrimp and plugs are good bait choices. Some good news is coming from those scouting for scallops in the shallows from Bayport to Chassahowitzka. Word is it looks like a good season is likely, as lots of the shellfish are being spotted. The scallop season opens tomorrow. Offshore anglers are working 30 to 40 feet and doing well. Mark and pals fished those depths and quickly took a limit of gag, red and even black grouper. Live pinfish and cut bait did the job. He reports the slimy gumbo growth on the bottom that had been hampering anglers in those depths was not present.
Pasco tackle shop roundup
Cooper's Shrimp Shack (727) 868-8736: Bill says Hudson anglers are doing fairly well on reds around rocky points, oyster bars and mangrove. Live shrimp is doing the job. Trout are on the shallow grass flats. Canals have been producing some decent catches of mangrove snapper and sheepshead, along with the occasional redfish. More reports of cobia on the flats have been coming in, and anglers fishing hard bottom in 15 to 20 feet of water have been picking them up, as well. A few anglers are getting keeper gags in as little as 12 feet of water, but it has been work to get them, with lots of throwbacks.
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727) 842-5610: Joe took a trip Thursday night, working creeks from the Cotee River south to Dunedin. He and fishing buddy landed a good number of trout and reds, along with a lot of jacks and ladyfish. They’re working around the low tide and he reported there were no dead fish seen and there was no smell of red tide in the air anywhere they went. Offshore anglers are loading up on grouper bait and word is the bite is good, though he hasn’t been hearing how deep they are fishing.
Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488: Larry reports that the water around Fred Howard Park has cleaned up and the traces of red tide and dead fish seen there a week ago have been gone. The heat is the big obstacle now, and fewer anglers are fishing in the middle of the day. There are a few trout being taken along the park’s causeway, along with the odd redfish. Fishing Sunday, Larry says red tide was present along the southwest beach at Anclote Key, but north of the middle of the island, loads of baitfish, finger mullet and big snook were in the surf and the water was clean and clear. He did see a few dead catfish in the Anclote River on his way out. Offshore anglers are getting their keeper gags in 65 feet of water.
The Tackle Box (727) 819-3783: Capt. Buck said his anglers have been doing fairly well on trout on the grass flats. They also are finding reds working around rocks and oyster bars. A lot of the reports indicate that the average size of redfish is up, as more anglers are finding slot and oversized fish. Capt. Mike Teegarden on the Reef Chief told him the boat is doing very well fishing out to 35 feet of water. Limits of gag grouper have been common and the fish are running large.
