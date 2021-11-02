The Fishin’ Report: Snook fishing solid for anglers

Guide bites
Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike says the water temperature is dropping and fish are in transition. The snook are still on the outside points and mangroves, but beginning to inch into winter retreats, including the rivers, creeks and back bayous. Trout are on the shallow grass beds and reds are around rocky shorelines, bars and creek mouths. Everything is feeding. The gag grouper continue to hammer large diving plugs on hard limestone bottom in 8 to 12 feet of water northwest of Hudson. A few kingfish have been taken off Clearwater, so it shouldn’t be much longer before they begin to show up off the Pasco coastline.
Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh says he’s staying on the gag grouper in 8 to 12 feet of water west of Aripeka. The water has been very dirty due to high winds over the past week, but the fish are home and will feed on live pinfish and scaled sardines. Inshore, some nice trout are on rocks and hard bottom in just 1 to 2 feet of water along the Hernando coastline. Live sardines have been producing best. The reds are in some of the same spots, and they’ll take the live bait just a well.
Pasco & Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Armed Anglers (727) 945-1808: Capt. Griff reports anglers fishing the Anclote power plant outfall canal have been taking a few pompano and permit, though the bite has not really taken off just yet. There are a few snook being hooked there, as well, and lots of jacks. Anglers fishing the Gulf Harbors channel spoils have been reporting taking reds. The bridge at Alt. U.S. 19 over the Anclote River has given up a couple of nice snook. Offshore anglers are starting to report a few kings, though there is no sign of big run yet.
Cooper’s Shrimp Shack (727) 868-8736: Bill says Hudson anglers are finding reds and snook in canals, but most have been talking about the sheepshead and mangrove snapper. Live and frozen shrimp on the bottom gets it done. A couple of anglers found schools of Spanish mackerel on the deep flats and just offshore over shallow rocks. The rocks in around 15 feet of water also are giving up some nice mangrove snapper.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727) 940-7928: James says plenty of Spanish mackerel are being caught around Anclote Key and over the deeper grass flats nearby. The Anclote power plant outfall is producing a few pompano and permit, though the bite is off and on. A few nice reds are being taken just inside the Anclote Rover around bars and docks.
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727) 842-5610: Joe reports high winds most of the week cut down on fishing, but word was a few pompano were being taken at the Anclote power plant outfall. A few snook have been taken at the plant, as well. Waders working off the pier at the park there have been connecting with some nice trout. Canals in Gulf Harbors have been producing keeper-sized mangrove snapper.
Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488: Larry says winds kept offshore anglers home through the weekend, but those fishing the Anclote power plant outfall reported jacks, some snook and a few pompano. The bridges on the Fred Howard Park causeway gave up some mangrove snapper and a couple of snook, and others reported snook moving up the Anclote River, where they will spend the winter.
The Rusty Bucket (727) 645-6598: Bill says he took a gag grouper trip and scored some big gags fishing in up to 15 feet of water using 5-inch plastic tails on 1- and 2-ounce jig heads. The snook bite inshore has been on fire, with fishing around canal and river docks with live shrimp or sardines producing some big fish.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352) 610-4315: Sven reports the snook bite has been on fire. As the fish move back into canals and creeks, many anglers fishing from shore are scoring some big fish. Live shrimp is a choice bait, but plugs will take fish, as well. The open grass flats off the Hernando Beach area are producing some good catches of trout, though small fish have been common. Live shrimp under a float, jigs, jerk baits or plugs work. Reds are on the outside rock points and over oyster bars when the tide is up. Gold spoons are a favorite, but live shrimp, pinfish or cut bait fished on the bottom will take them. Many are doing well on mangrove snapper and sheepshead in the canals and creeks. Live and frozen shrimp fished on the bottom is the ticket. Some cobia are being hooked, though anglers have reported they have moved off the shallow flats to the deeper grass beds. Most offshore anglers were blown off the water through the weekend, but the Thunder party boat got out and reported anglers taking 90 keeper-sized mangrove snapper.
Dixie Lee Bait (352) 596-5151: Mark says the weekend was a blowout due to winds, but prior to that offshore gag fishing was great starting on rocky bottom in about 15 feet of water. Many were scoring loads of large mangrove snapper along with the grouper. Jigs baited with live shrimp and bounced on the bottom was the best bet for the snapper. Inshore, the snook are moving into the deeper backwaters. Look for them in holes in creeks, where redfish also will be congregating. Live shrimp is a good bet right now. Some creeks will be holding sheepshead and black drum, and live or frozen shrimp on the bottom will get them.
Daddy D's Bayport Bait and Tackle (352) 556-2163: Cory reports anglers are taking some snook and redfish in canals and creeks. Most reported fish that had been gobbling live creek chubs have been turning up their nose at the baits, so they’ve switched to live, select shrimp and doing much better. Trout fishing on the open grass flats in 3 to 5 feet of water is producing some trout, though long spells without a bite have been common. The Bayport Pier has been giving up some keeper-sized mangrove snapper, but anglers are having to contend with a lot of catfish there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.