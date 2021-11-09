The Fishin’ Report: Shallows yielding plenty of grouper, trout

Guide bites
Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike says the hot grouper bite in shallow water continues northwest of Hudson. He fished between 9 and 12 feet of water over limestone bottom, and using large diving plugs his anglers boated an easy limit of keeper-sized fish. Inshore, it’s time to look for the bigger, yellow-mouth trout now that the water has cooled. Fish will be hanging around potholes, and the holes on the east side of Anclote Key are prime spots. Deeper pockets in backwater coves will be holding fish, as well. Snook are up the Anclote and Cotee rivers. Trolling plugs is the way many take them, and the fishing will only get better as the water continues to chill. Also, look for the big cobia to be showing up at the Anclote power plant outfall in the coming days.
Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Big winds due to cold fronts kept Capt. Josh from the shallow-water gag grouper he’s been working in 8 to 12 feet of water, but he’ll be right back on them this week. The fish are big and numerous, and taking live pinfish or large, diving plugs. Inshore, the water has cooled but the redfish are a hardy bunch and are staying on the outside for now around the rocky points, island shores and flooded mangrove along the shore and around creek mouths. Live pinfish are a good bait, though cut mullet or pinfish can be very effective this time of year. The bigger trout may be on the rocks on warm days in some of the same spots the redfish are congregating.
Pasco & Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Armed Anglers (727) 945-1808: Capt. Griff says anglers fishing on and near the Pasco and Tarpon Spring artificial reefs are picking up some kings, though most have been smaller fish. More pompano and permit are being reported at the Anclote power plant outfall now that water has chilled a bit, and the big trout have moved in there. Live shrimp is the ticket for the trout, while jigs work on the pompano and permit. An angler fishing well up the Anclote River reported taking and releasing a dozen small snook. Some are doing well fishing for sheepshead, with live fiddler crabs a top bait. Fish are in the canals, around docks and in the creeks.
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727) 842-5610: Joe reports anglers are reporting some bigger trout on the shallow grass flats. Reds have been shallow, as well, and taking cut bait best. There are plenty of mangrove snapper and sheepshead in the residential canals and in deep pockets in creeks. Live and frozen shrimp will take them. Mackerel have been over grass bottom up and down the coast in 8 to 10 feet of water. A few anglers fishing patches of sandy bottom are connecting with flounder.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727) 940-7928: James says the pompano and permit bite at the Anclote power plant got a bit better, which usually is the case after a cold front. The bigger trout have shown up there, as well. Reds are working the shallows, rocks, spoils and oyster bars north and south of the Anclote River.
Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488: Larry reports an angler reported taking a nice cobia and a redfish working the northwest end of the sand bar north of Anclote Key. Anglers fishing the south side of the Fred Howard Park causeway on the high part of the incoming tide have been taking some nice reds. The fish are turning their nose up to live shrimp, but live pinfish are being gobbled up. Some are working backwater bayous and bays, as well as small creeks early and late in the day with plugs and taking some snook. The fish have not been large, but the action is good.
The Rusty Bucket (727) 645-6598: Bill says the news this week is the appearance of the large, yellow-mouth trout. Anglers are finding them in the troughs in creeks, taking fish up to 27 inches. Rocky Creek south of the Cotee River and around Werner-Boyce Salt Springs Park and similar spots are producing fish. Live shrimp gets them, but fishing himself, Bill used small, live pinfish and did very well. Even the most novice of anglers has been landing reds around the Main Street boat ramp on the Cotee River. One angler landed 20 fish. Bill believes the most recent cold front pushed them into the river, though the numbers of fish exceed any push of reds he’s seen there in the past. Lots of sheepshead and mangrove snapper are in the Pasco creeks and canals. Bill did well fishing around 20 feet of water on rocks west of Anclote Key and scored some nice gags. Trolling live mullet over hard bottom near the Pasco #2 artificial reef, Bill and crew connected with some nice kingfish. Look for bait schools on the surface to find the kings.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352) 596-5151: Mark says big winds kept offshore anglers off the water, but all expectations are that the great mangrove snapper and gag grouper bite will resume as boats get out this week. The mangrove snapper bite has been on fire in 25 to 35 feet of water, with large, live shrimp working best. Fish rocky bottom and use stout spinning gear, as fish to 5 pounds have been common. The gag grouper bite is anywhere from 12 feet of water out to 35 feet, with live pinfish producing good number of keeper-sized fish. Keep an eye out for kings, as the timing is right for a few fish to show up over hard bottom. Inshore, the big trout moved in and many anglers are reporting some of the large, yellow-mouth fish we typically see in the cooler months. Live shrimp fished in holes in backwaters and creeks, as well as potholes on the shallow flats is how to take them. Reds are running large and have been plentiful for anglers fishing live shrimp and pinfish around rocky points, flooded mangrove lines and in some of the backway coves. The bite has ranged from the Mud River north along the coast to Chassahowitzka.
Daddy D's Bayport Bait and Tackle (352) 556-2163: Cory reports anglers are reporting a great trout bite at the Jenkins Creek pier. The cold front has pushed a good number of big fish up the creek, which is warmer due to spring water at the head of the creek. Live shrimp under corks are taking some jumbo, winter trout, and good numbers of them. Some reds are being caught along with them. Look for the pier to be a reliable place for both species, along with the occasional snook, after the cold front passes through. The Bayport Pier has been turning up a few sheepshead and mangrove snapper, but anglers are contending with catfish, puffers and other undesirable fish. Live and frozen shrimp fished on the bottom works for the snapper and sheepshead.
