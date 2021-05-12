The Fishin’ Report: Rocky points good spots to find redfish, trout

Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh reports the redfish action from Hudson north has been tops. He’s finding schools of slot-sized fish working around oyster bars, outside rock points and rocky island shorelines. Live pinfish and scaled sardines have been working best. Some nice snook have been taken around some of the same spots. Trout are gravitating to rocky points and bars, but as of the past week, they’ve been found over spotty grass and sand bottom in 8 to 9 feet of water. As the season wears on, the bigger spawning trout will be moving to the deeper grass flats for the summer spawn. In the deeper water, Josh likes a quarter-ounce jig head with white, rootbeer and chartreuse soft plastic tails. A few tarpon have been showing up on the deep flats north of Hudson. His anglers have jumped a couple, but following the cooler air that moved in late last week, the fish have been scarce.
Pasco/Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Armed Anglers (727) 945-1808: Capt. Griff says anglers have jumped on the opening of amberjack season and have been finding plenty of fish. Most have been working wrecks 30 miles offshore, where they are reporting quick limits on the hard-fighting species. Other offshore anglers are reporting doing well with keeper-sized red grouper fishing rocky bottom in 55 to 80 feet of water, where they also are taking some jumbo mangrove snapper. Offshore reefs and wrecks are giving up some cobia. Inshore, there are plenty of trout on the grass flats north and south of the Anclote River. Reds are scattered along the mangrove shorelines, oyster beds and rocky points. The north end of Anclote Key has been giving up some cobia, and mackerel are a good bet for those who chum. Sharks are on the flats in good numbers and those fishing at night at the North Anclote Park pier are getting some large ones.
Cooper's Shrimp Shack (727) 868-8736: Bill reports Hudson anglers have been taking plenty of trout on the open grass flats. Hudson-area canals are giving up some nice sheepshead and some mangrove snapper to those fishing live and dead shrimp on the bottom around rocks, seawalls and dock pilings. Lots of 3- to 4-foot sharks are on the flats. Offshore, anglers report tangling with the odd kingfish as shallow as 25 feet of water, but far more are connecting with Spanish mackerel, starting in about 15 feet of water. Some are finding cobia over rocky bottom in 15 to 25 feet of water. Red grouper large enough to keep are being reported starting in about 40 feet.
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727) 842-5610: Joe says more anglers fishing around the Anclote area are tangling with cobia. Chumming and fishing for Spanish mackerel around the north end of Anclote Key has attracted a few nice cobia along with the macks. Fishing creeks and channels at night, Joe and partner scored numerous trout, including some larger ones. They ran into plenty of sheepshead in the canals and creeks, and anyone looking for a fish fry can take them using live and frozen shrimp on the bottom around rocky spots or boat docks. Plenty of sharks are on the shallow flats up and down the coast. Anglers chumming now have a good chance at them, but also Spanish mackerel and cobia. Offshore anglers have been reporting doing well on gag grouper in deeper water as they scout ahead of the season opening June 1.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727) 940-7928: James reports anglers are finding plenty of reds working rocks and spoils around the mouth of the Anclote River north to Sand Bay. Fish are starting to bunch up in schools. Lots of trout are on the shallow grass flats and Spanish mackerel are likely to be anywhere from the shallower flats out to just offshore over the first hard bottom in 15 feet of water. Sharks are showing up on the flats in greater numbers as the water warms. A few cobia have been taken on the flats. Offshore anglers continue to connect with some kingfish about 12 miles off of Anclote.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dixie Lee Bait (352) 596-5151: Eric says the snook fishing along the Hernando coast is excellent. Anglers are finding fish around rocky outside points and along mangrove lines when the water is up. The season is closed, so it’s sport fishing only. Some of the same rocky locations are producing some nice catches of redfish. As of the past couple of weeks, the reds have been starting to school, so catching multiple fish in the same spot is becoming more common. Live shrimp, sardines, spoons, jigs and plugs are all effective options. Trout appear to have made their move to the deeper grass flats, and anglers are reporting finding them out to the point where the grass bottom ends in 10 feet of water or more. The big females move to these depths for the summer spawn and it appears they are transitioning to that mode now. The deep grass beds also are where some are connecting with cobia. Tarpon have been starting to show up along the same depths off the coast, and a few anglers have reported jumping fish. They’ve also taken a few of the cobia spotted while looking for the big silver kings. Offshore, no kingfish reports came into the shop over the past week, but Eric thinks there likely still are some fish offshore starting in around 30 to 35 feet of water. Anglers will have no problem finding Spanish mackerel from the deep inshore flats to hard bottom from 12 feet of water on out. Hogfish have been a good bet in 30 to 35 feet of water.
Daddy D's Bayport Bait (352) 556-2163: Dustin reports a good redfish bite on rocks and oyster beds inshore. Fiddler crabs and cut bait have been working well. Snook catches are being reported by those working some of the rocky points and creek mouths. Trout are on the open grass flats. A number of cobia were reported by anglers fishing within 3 miles of shore.
Mary's Fish Camp (352) 597-3474: Niki says a few mullet have been taken behind the camp store, but lots more are being seen than hooked. As the water warms, the mullet, which are vegetarian, have more algae and plant material to feed on, so they are less likely to respond to the chum (usually an oatmeal-based mixture) used by the hook-and-line mullet anglers who fish at the camp. There are some mangrove snapper being landed but they have been on the small side. They take shrimp well. There are a few redfish around, but none have been landed in several days. The camp sits on the spring-fed Mud River, so as the Gulf water temperatures warm, Niki expects more fish to move up the river in search of cooler water, which means good summer fishing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.