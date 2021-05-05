The Fishin’ Report: Reds, trout, snook are all biting

Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh reports the inshore bite doesn’t get much better. He’s finding lots of reds, trout and snook around the rocky outside points and island shores north of Hudson. Live sardines have been working best. Work around the highest part of the tide when the rocks are flooded. Cobia have shown up on the flats from Hudson north, so be sure to keep an eye out for them near the surface. They often will be trailing rays. The hard bottom in 10 to 12 feet of water west of Aripeka will be holding some, as well. Live sardines or pinfish are good bait choices.
Capt. Mike Senker (352) 584-6297: Capt. Mike says winds over the past week have hampered offshore fishing. Divers who were out over the weekend reported fish are scattered and the water stirred. As conditions improve over the next few days, look for mangrove snapper, grunts, seabass, and the odd hogfish on rocky bottom in 28 to 35 feet of water. Start in 45 feet for keeper-sized red grouper. Amberjack season is open and the best fishing will be over structure in 70 to 100 feet of water, but fish will be found as shallow as 45 feet. AJs like big structure, so wrecks are the one of best places to find them. The public reefs with large debris can be good, but be sure to be on them by daylight, as once the AJ season is open, there’s a lot of competition for them. Capt. Mike keeps it sporting, using Penn 7500 spinning outfits with 50-pound braided line, but a 4/0 or 6/0 heavy rig for the big ones around structure is safer. Live pinfish are good, but jigging also will take them.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Daddy D's Bayport Bait (352) 556-2163: Dustin says anglers have been doing very well inshore. Trout are on the grass flats off Hernando Beach and Bayport, taking jigs, plugs and live shrimp. Reds are starting to school up in bigger numbers. Find them around the rocky points, flooded mangroves when the water is up, and around limestone bottom ringing the various small islands from Aripeka north. More and more snook are showing up in catch reports. The fish have all moved out of the backwaters and creeks as we get closer to the summer spawning season. Find them now around the outside Gulf points, channel spoils and creek mouths. The grass flats in 8 to 10 feet of water are where many have been finding schooling mackerel. Cobia have shown up in good numbers over the past week, with fish over grass in open water in 6 feet of water and deeper. A few are being spotted hanging around channel markers in the Gulf. Live shrimp or pinfish are good baits. Offshore anglers fishing 40 feet and beyond report taking keeper-size gag grouper. The season doesn’t open until June and the numbers of bigger fish are looking good.
Dixie Lee Bait (352) 596-5151: Mark says the fishing is great. His anglers are scoring lots of reds working limestone shorelines and outside points. A few big trout are in the same places. Snook are on the outside points, channel spoils, and islands and they are hungry. The biggest news has been the arrival of cobia in good numbers. Anglers are sight-fishing them on the shallow grass flats, finding them trailing rays to feed on crabs and shrimp disturbed off the bottom by the turbulence of their wings as they swim. Word from hard bottom just offshore and from the artificial reefs is that there are plenty of cobia there, as well. The hard bottom just offshore is giving up some good numbers of mackerel, as well.
Pasco/Pinellas tackle shop roundup
Cooper's Shrimp Shack (727) 868-8736: Bill says anglers fishing the grass flats off Hudson have been scoring some nice trout. It’s catch-and-release only, so they all go back in the water. Jigs are getting done, along with live shrimp. There have been reports of some decent redfish action in Filman Bayou, and Hudson-area canals have been producing some keeper-sized mangrove snapper. A few sheepshead are being taken along with them, but they have been on the small side. Live and frozen shrimp on the bottom takes them both. Offshore anglers report they are getting into kingfish over hard bottom in 25 feet of water and deeper. Spanish mackerel have been on hard bottom starting in about 15 feet of water. Those fishing 35 feet or better have been getting nice-sized mangrove snapper and hogfish. Those fishing deeper are scoring some keeper red grouper.
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727) 842-5610: Joe reports offshore anglers are still buying kingfish rigs. He’s not getting word of where the schools are, but the steady flow of tackle for them tells him they are still around. Those fishing 40 feet and deeper report red grouper fishing is good. Inshore anglers have been taking plenty of trout on the grass flats off Pasco. Reds have been bunching up around oyster bars and rock points. Many Pasco anglers have been opting to fish in Hernando waters for reds and trout, as the emergency closures on both species do not apply. The action at the Anclote power plant pier has slowed now that the water has warmed, but word is the anglers fishing for sharks at night are taking some up to 6 feet.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727) 940-7928: James says anglers are finding kings west of Anclote Key, about 12 miles out. Fish are schooling on hard bottom and over structure. Inshore, there are plenty of Spanish mackerel around on the deep grass flats and around Anclote Key. Silver trout fishing in the deep cut at the north end of the Key remains good. Reds have around rocks, oyster beds and mangroves at the mouth of the Anclote River, the shorelines off the power plant and north around Sand Bay. Sheepshead are a reliable bet around rocks, oysters and docks inside the river.
Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488: Larry reports anglers fishing the bridges on the Fred Howard Park causeway are taking a mix of trout, a few snook and the odd small tarpon. There have been a couple of larger black drum taken off the pilings, including one that went 15 pounds. There are some large tarpon rolling in the mornings off the beach at the park, though there have been no reports of catches. Mackerel have been scattered around on the deep grass flats north and south of the Anclote River, as well as around the north end of Anclote Key.
Armed Anglers (727) 945-1808: Capt. Griff says Noaha from the shop has been taking some big snook at the Anclote power plant outfall. The season is closed, so they all go back. He’s been doing well on trout there, as well, but they also must be released. Night fishing for sharks off the outfall has been very good, with some big fish being landed. Anglers are starting to get into snook on the islands, with catches at Three Rooker Bar and the north end of Anclote Key coming in. The big, schooling tarpon have been rolling off the beach at Fred Howard Park. Small tarpon have been hooked around the bridges of the park causeway. Anglers fishing hard bottom west of Anclote Key and south have been taking some kings. The amberjack season is open and anglers have been buying a lot of tackle for them. The deep, offshore wrecks and high rocks are where most anglers find them.
