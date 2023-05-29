There’s a misconception that successful inshore angling depends on a boat. That’s not the case, at least when it comes to fishing the Nature Coast waters of Hernando County.
One of the most dialed-in experts on the local fishing scene is our regular fishing report source Sven at Hernando Beach Bait and Tackle, and he regularly deals out advice that’s guided many an angler to some fantastic fishing from the county’s shores, bridges, seawalls and piers.
There’s no denying that fishing from a boat has its advantages when pursuing certain species and during certain times of the year. Catching schooling mackerel, for example, typically involves getting a few hundred yards off the coastline, but for snook, redfish, trout, mangrove snapper, sheepshead, and even cobia, there are plenty of opportunities to score nice catches while both feet are planted on ground.
The pier at Jenkins Creek, 6401 Shoal Line Blvd, is an example of a spot that when fished at the right time can pay off well, said Sven.
Currently, he notes, the trout fishing there is pretty good, and while catching keeper-sized trout there usually is a very early morning or evening affair, anglers have been doing well into the early afternoon. Live shrimp free-lined or under a cork is the most popular tactic. Moving water and early morning is the time for snook and other species, including pompano from time to time, along with mangrove snapper, sheepshead and jacks.
The Bayport pier is another option. At the mouth of the Weeki Wachee River, this pier tends to run hot and cold, and Sven is quick to advise his anglers when to not bother when the action is slow. The action at the two Aripeka bridges also tend to fluctuate, but the best bites are when the current is flowing well, he said. Trout, redfish, some snook, mangrove snapper and sheepshead are the usual catches. Both bridges span forks of Hammock Creek, which is fed by some small springs and empties into the gulf.
Another productive fishing spot for landlubbers is the creek running along Bayou Drive in Bayport. A narrow road off Pine Island Dr., Sven has sent many an angler there who came back to thank him for the tip.
“On low tide, the fish get into the deeper holes there,” he said. “It can be some of the best action you’ll ever see when the fish are holed up there.”
Live shrimp, live chubs or small pinfish are top baits there. He recently advised a customer to fish the spot on a negative tide morning. The angler came back and reported he caught and released more than two dozen redfish.
“I had a guy one time who landed a 42-pound redfish there,” Sven recalled. “There are some monsters there at times.”
There also is a remarkable range of species caught in the creek, he said.
Being in Hernando Beach, many of Sven’s regulars live on canals in that community, and he stays on top of the canal fishing, advising them to fish out their back doors when conditions are right.
While one doesn’t think of canals as the best place to find big cobia, Sven noted that there has been an unusual abundance of that fish in Hernando waters this year, and some of them have been chasing bait into the canal in recent weeks. Several have been spotted and hooked.
Even anglers who have boats should know when to leave them at home, Sven says, adding it’s not a given that boaters always have an edge.
