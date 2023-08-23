Water temperatures along the coast have reached as high as 94 degrees, and that means anglers who expect to do well must adjust for the extreme conditions. Two local pro guides offer some winning tactics for success during the dog days of summer.
Capt. Bill Rutherford of Rusty Bucket Charters said the key to success now is fishing in moving water and switching to dead bait.
It might seem counterintuitive that snook and reds would prefer something dead over a lively sardine or shrimp, but when the water gets this hot, a fresh piece of cut bait is a winner.
He likes cut pinfish along the Pasco coast, and said that for “whatever reason they like it better than mullet or something like ladyfish.”
Rutherford likes the outgoing tide, setting baits around cuts between oyster bars, along mangroves and creek mouths. Getting out early when it is still cool is a good idea, but even in the heat of the day he’s having success with reds using the cut pinfish when the current is flowing. He’s finding the reds in less than a foot of water at times, where they have been more than willing to pick up the bait.
“As long as the water is moving, we’ve been able to get them,” Rutherford said.
Dock fishing for reds and snook with the cut bait also can be productive. Again, moving water is the key. The fish will hang in the shade of the dock when the sun is high. Night fishing under docks is another way to find an active bite and stay cool.
Look for docks with lights, as they will hold the most fish. After dark, reds and snook will be more apt to chase a bait, and what’s been working for him fishing in Gulf Harbors canals has been tiny DOA Terror Eyz soft baits.
“They really want the small baits right now, even the micro-sized,” Rutherford said.
In addition to reds, snook and small tarpon are possible catches around lighted docks at night, he added.
Another tactic in hot water is to find deep pockets, where fish will hang near the bottom where the water is cooler. The deep trough north of Anclote Key near the north sandbar is where he’s been doing well on trout. A shrimp or jig worked near the bottom is taking lots of nice fish, along with some giant ladyfish. He recently boated a ladyfish that measured 36 inches.
Capt. Mike Manning likes night fishing at this time of year. His nephew took a night trip over the weekend and was rewarded with more than 15 redfish, the largest measuring 35 inches. He used cut chunks of pinfish around creek mouths just north of the Cotee River and south of Green Key. He also boated a couple of snook, including one jumbo.
“He was fishing the outgoing tide,” said Manning. “The moving water really helps the bite.”
Manning said nothing beats cut bait right now, with pinfish being the favorite. They are the only way to go for reds, especially during the heat of the day.
“It’s about the only thing that’s going to get a bite right now,” he said.
When it is hot, Manning said reds and snook often retreat into the shade of mangroves when the water is high. A good tactic to draw them out is to throw out pieces of pinfish along the face of the growth. The scent of the chum often draws reds and snook out for what will be an easy meal. Have a chunk of pinfish on a hook waiting for them amidst the chum.
Rutherford added one other idea for anglers: Many who have been visiting his New Port Richey shop have been freshwater bass fishing, due to the high Gulf water temperatures.
“Largemouth bass are more active, so a lot of guys have been stopping are local ponds before and after work to fish for them, and they’ve been doing pretty well,” he said.
