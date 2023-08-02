Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352-345-9304): Capt. Josh says fishing is a chore inshore, with fish very inactive in the hot Gulf water. He recommends going very early in the day when fish are more likely to be in a feeding mode. Fish rocky points and bars with cut mullet or ladyfish for reds, which are more likely to pick up a dead bait than expending energy to chase live bait. If using live bait, a pinfish with its tail snipped off to immobilize it is a good option. Offshore, the best thing going now is mangrove snapper. Anglers can find keepers as shallow as 12 feet of water on rocky bottom, but 25 feet is going to produce bigger fish, and for the real sweet spot, 35 to 42 feet has been tops. Live shrimp on the bottom is producing, and the deeper end of the range is producing a few hogfish. Those willing to get out to 80 feet may find some mahi right now.
Capt. Matt Cowden (727-534-6603): Capt. Matt has been doing pretty well on snook, with fish on the beaches for the annual spawn. They are out of season and must be released, but they are great sport. We’re heading into the final weekend of scalloping in Pasco waters and Cowden says there are enough of the tasty shellfish around to get a limit. He’s moved a bit north of the Anclote area and having better luck close to the Cotee River, where his divers have been limiting in relatively shallow water.
Tackle shop roundup
The Rusty Bucket (727-645-6598): Capt. Bill says the snook bite after dark has been good while catches during the heat of the day drop to nearly zero. Hooking a tarpon after dark also is a possibility. Redfish action along the Pasco coast has been good for those using fresh cut-bait on the bottom. They’ve been biting on both sides of the tide. For sure action, sharks are all over the flats, with fish 3 to 4 feet common. They are great sport on inshore spinning tackle. Offshore, the red snapper bite remains strong, with the 130-foot depths producing the best action. Keeper-sized fish are possible in and as little as 90 feet, however. Mahi have been schooling around 90 feet. Look for anything floating to find them, as they gravitate to patches of grass or debris to feed on baitfish in the shade of floating material. A quarter-ounce Spro jig will take them. The amberjack season is open and they are hungry. They can be found over high-relief structure or hovering over deep-water springs. Lots of nice gags are being boated, so things are looking good for when the season opens Sept. 1.
Tarpon Trading Company (727-937-1488): Larry got out to do some exploring along the west side of Anclote Key over the weekend and reports the water was loaded with schools of baitfish. Birds of every type were feeding on the bait. He threw a jig into the action and hooked up something that spit the hook and was broken off on his next cast. He suspects it may have been bluefish or jacks. Anglers have been reporting that there are schools of feeding Spanish mackerel around the island. The snook are there in the shallows just off the beach.
Cooper's Bait & Tackle (727-868-8736): Bill says Hudson anglers fishing the canals with shrimp are reporting some unusually large sheepshead. They’re taking some mangrove snapper along with them but they have been undersized. The redfish and trout action off the Hudson coast has been slow, with early morning the best opportunities due to the very hot weather turning the fish off once the sun gets high. One angler fishing Filman Bayou reported he’s been doing pretty well on redfish. Scallopers have been doing well on the grass off Hudson Beach. Offshore anglers have been running to at least 90 feet of water for red snapper. For those who don’t want to travel so far, mangrove snapper has been a good bet starting in 25 feet.
