The Fishin’ Report: For best results, head for warmer waters

Guide Bites
Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike says the Gulf water is cold and fishing is more challenging. He’s been finding some trout in very shallow water around creek mouths near Green Key, and working up in the creeks there are schools of jacks. The cold front this week will drop evening temperatures into to 40s, so look for almost every species to be in the backcountry, warmer canals in places like Gulf Harbors, and up the Anclote and Cotee rivers. The Anclote power plant will be a fish magnet, especially if it is pumping out warm water into the outfall canal.
Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh has been following the big gag grouper to deeper water as the Gulf cools. He’s doing best over rocky bottom in 16 to 18 feet of water, using cut threadfins. He’s been chumming with the dead bait and some very large fish have been coaxed into biting. Live pinfish or pigfish also work, but there’s been no advantage to live bait. Prior to the latest cold front, he found offshore water temperatures were 63 degrees. Inshore, reds are over the rocks along the points and small islands from Hudson north to Weeki Wachee. Trout have been sunning in the day in shallow water, but the fish are moving and the bite can be very inconsistent. Look for every species to be in the backwaters, up creeks and around springs through the weekend due to the overnight lows brought from a cold front cooling the water even more.
Pasco/North Pinellas tackle shop roundup
The Rusty Bucket (727) 645-6598: Bill says his anglers are reporting a killer bite on pompano at the Anclote power plant outfall canal. They’ve been taking them on Doc’s Goofy Jigs in the channel running out onto the flat. Some have been doing better on live shrimp or sand fleas. There are some huge snook in the Cotee River and more than a dozen fish of 40 inches or more have been landed. Many have been taken on live mullet or pinfish near the boat ramp at Main Street in New Port Richey. Bill says the number and size of the fish is greater this year than he can recall at any time in the past.
Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488: Capt. Griff reports anglers have been doing well up the Anclote River west of the U.S. 19 bridge. Redfish, jacks and some black drum have been the main catches. This week the colder weather will see some of the fish push up above the bridge and up to the area of the golf course at Forest Hills. Reds typically pack up in schools there or in deeper pockets behind St. Luke’s Eye Clinic after cold fronts. The Anclote power plant will likely be a good prospect this week, as well, with the better bite around the time the plant is expelling warm water into the outfall canal there. Pompano, permit and trout will be the main targets.
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727) 940-7928: James says anglers at the Anclote power plant outfall canal are doing well on permit and some pompano on Doc’s Goofy Jigs. Trout are there, as well, and the odd redfish is being landed. Look for some good action there this week, as Gulf water temperatures will have dropped further. Fish also will continue to push up into the Anclote River in search of warmer water. Reds, sheepshead and some black drum will be working up toward U.S. Alternate 19 and above is search of more comfortable water. Live shrimp is the best bet for everything.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Daddy D’s Bait & Tackle Shop (727) 378-4410: Dustin says anglers have been taking some nice trout and a few redfish in the canals along Bayou Drive in Bayport. Fish have moved into these backwater areas in search of warmer water and the fishing will likely get even better as Gulf water temperatures continue to drop. Live shrimp has been the best bait. Anglers will have to contend more and more with jacks, which also move into backwaters as things cool off. The pier at Jenkin’s Creek has been giving up some nice sheepshead, but look for trout to be a good bet this week, as cool nights are likely to push more fish into the creek, which is fed by a spring that warms the water at the pier on the outgoing tides. Offshore anglers were taking some nice gag grouper in as little as 12 feet of water. Cut bait and live pinfish have been working well.
Mary’s Fish Camp (352) 597-3474: Bell says the cooler weather has pushed big schools of Mullet into the warmer, spring-fed Mud River behind the camp store. Anglers hook-and-line fishing for mullet have been making some great catches of big fish. The mullet contest at the store is on, and the big fish currently stands at 3.52 pounds. Anglers also are using shrimp to take mangrove snapper, the occasional redfish. Two nice black drum have been landed on shrimp, as well.
Daddy D’s Bayport Bait and Tackle (352) 556-2163: Cory reports that many anglers have moved off the Gulf and are working warmer backwater bays, creeks and canals, where the action has been better. The canals in Bayport along Bayou Drive have been producing some keeper-sized redfish. Live shrimp has been working best. Some are finding trout there, as well, along with some sheepshead. Lots of mangrove snapper are stacking up in deeper pockets up creeks and in residential canals. Many are undersized, so it takes some patience to land legal fish. The minimum length is 10 inches. The pier at Jenkins Creek has been producing some sheepshead. Shrimp or fiddler crabs are tops. The Bayport Pier has been something of a bust of late, with anglers reporting little more than puffers and catfish.
