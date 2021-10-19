Guide bites
Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike says cooler water means hotter action. He’s finding plenty of reds and some large trout on the rocks, oyster bars and mangroves in Salt Spring just north of the Cotee River. Live sardines are abundant on the flats and they’ve been the best bait. The rocks in 8 to 12 feet of water northwest of Hudson continue to produce some nice catches of keeper gag grouper. Chumming on a recent trip there also attracted a school of mackerel, and his anglers boated 15 of them. The chum also brought in some cobia, with fish to 35 inches.
Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh says the inshore bite is strong. Reds, snook and trout are hanging over shallow rocks around points and islands, with fish from Hudson to Pine Island. The trout are on the open grass flats, as well, though the water temperature needs to drop a bit for them to begin bunching up in bigger numbers. He’s been doing best on gag grouper in 12 to 16 feet of water. Quick limits west of Aripeka have been common using large, live pinfish. He’s been taking some nice mangrove snapper along with them. There are plenty of Spanish mackerel just offshore. He’s finding them as shallow as 8’ but they are scattered out to 20 feet of water. Chum and they will come.
Pasco tackle shop roundup
J&J Bait and Tackle II (727) 940-7928: James says the pompano and permit bite is improving at the Anclote power plant outfall, where anglers are picking up some mangrove snapper, trout and a few reds, as well. The spoils out of the Anclote River and Sand Bay have been good places to look for reds, as well. Offshore anglers are reporting a good gag grouper bite on rocky bottom in 40 feet of water.
Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488: Larry worked the west-side beach at Anclote Key Friday and Saturday. He was wading in crystal clear water 2 to 4 feet deep and noted lots of bait schools. Small pods of five or six snook were cruising in the surf, and he caught a couple to 30 inches. The reds were coming by periodically, as well, and he landed a couple while there. He used large, live shrimp for both. A former sponge diver came into the shop and reported he was fishing 11 feet of water with some friends west of Anclote Key and landed a half-dozen keeper gag grouper. The bottom is mostly sand and doesn’t have the rocks needed to attract grouper, but having been a diver, this angler was privy to a small area of structure he knew to hold fish.
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727) 842-5610: Joe says anglers fishing the Anclote power plant outfall are reporting taking a few pompano and some nice redfish. The pompano take shrimp and pompano jigs tipped with shrimp. Most of the reds have been caught by anglers wading along the channel edge and flats off the pier, as well as kayaking the shallows. Live pinfish, shrimp and cut bait have been working well. A few have been finding cobia on the flats up and down the coast. Offshore anglers say the 35-foot depths over rocky bottom and around ledges are producing keeper gag grouper. Live pinfish and dead bait are working.
The Rusty Bucket (727) 645-6598: Bill says he took a trip to 40 feet of water with some buddies and fishing rocky bottom took a number of gag grouper, mangrove snapper and Spanish mackerel. They also boated a pair of schooling kings. Redfish action has been good inshore. He notes he’s getting good reports from those using live pinfish in Sand Bay, just south of Gulf Harbors.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Daddy D's Bait & Tackle Shop (727) 378-4410: Dustin says the best thing going inshore is redfish. Anglers are reporting finding fish inside Hernando creeks when the water is high. Rocks and oyster bars around Pine Island have been giving up some nice fish, as has the Mud River. Live shrimp is working well, though cut bait and pinfish also get it done. There are scattered trout over grass bottom in 2 to 5 feet of water, but it has only been a so-so bite. No one’s been bragging about the fishing at the Bayport or Jenkins Creek piers. Small mangrove snapper and sheepshead have been the main catches.
Bait & Tackle of Hernando Beach (352) 610-4315: Sven reports stone crab season is here and some anglers have been finding some nice tripletail hanging around the trap buoys. Live shrimp is a top fish-getter. Plenty of reds are being found on the flats up and down the Hernando Coast, with fish on rocky bottom and working into the creeks. The points and creeks have been giving up good numbers of snook, though word is a lot of them are undersized. Some are finding cobia cruising on the open flats.
Daddy D's Bayport Bait and Tackle (352) 556-2163: Cory reports fishing at the Jenkins Creek pier has been producing some nice mangrove snapper. Live or frozen shrimp on the bottom is all it takes. Kids have been having fun catching catfish. Some reds are being taken there. Anglers have been reporting cut bait has been working well on reds up and down the coast around rock points and creek mouths. Trout are scattered over the open grass flats from Hernando Beach to Bayport.
Mary's Fish Camp (352) 597-3474: Bell said the cool snap over the weekend was a cue for the schools of mullet, and anglers fishing for them behind the camp store did well. Bell says the transition period to cooler weather means the fishing will only get better as the season wears on. Anglers also took a few redfish over the weekend, and likewise as the Gulf water temperatures cool, more reds will be working into the spring-fed Mud River. Live and frozen shrimp works for the reds. The mullet anglers typically use small dough balls on tiny hooks under floats while chumming with an oatmeal-based mixture.
