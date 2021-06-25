The Fishin' Report: Concerns over red tide mount for anglers

The news isn’t good on the red tide front. Capt. Griff at Armed Anglers has live pinfish that he believes are suffering from red tide exposure, as they are kicking around on their sides in the bait tank. He’s seen it before. Larry over at Tarpon Trading Company talked to his pinfish supplier, who reported floating dead grunts and some other species between Anclote Key and Fred Howard Park. An angler fishing the Fred Howard said there are quite a few dead fish around the causeway, including trout. State testing shows the sample at the north end of Honeymoon Island recently showed medium concentrations of red tide.
The dead fish at Fred Howard could have been pushed north by winds, so it isn’t certain that the water there contains the microorganism.
Guide bites
Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh reports gag grouper fishing northwest of Hudson has been excellent in 16 feet of water. Live sardines or pinfish are best. Fishing inside of 22 feet of water is a good idea now, as the bottom at around that depth out to up to 60 feet has been invaded by the slimy growth known as gumbo. It fouls tackle and baits, making it hard to attract a bite. Inshore, the reds have been hit-and-miss, schooling and feeding one day, then shutting down and scattering. They are on the rocky island shores and outside points, where snook are present in good numbers, as well. Trout action has moved to the deep grass beds. An angling buddy has been doing well in 10 to 11 feet of water. Jigging close to the grass bottom is the best tactic. Josh likes a white fluke-type plastic tail on a quarter-ounce jig head.
Pasco & Pinellas tackle shop roundup
One Stop Bait and Tackle (727) 842-5610: Joe says his anglers are doing well working the grass flats up and down the coast for trout, though lots of small fish are being reported. Redfish seem to be plentiful and hugging the flooded mangroves, oyster bars and rocks when the water is up. Snook anglers have been doing well on the beach at Anclote Key and Honeymoon Island, and they continue to find a few in area creeks. Cobia are on the flats in fair numbers, and anglers are running into them while trout fishing over grass bottom in shallow water. One angler has been doing well drifting with a frozen chum block over the side. Once a trail of pinfish start following the boat in the chum slick, the cobia will show up. He casts a jig and trout fishes as he waits for the cobia to move into the slick. Live pinfish are good cobia bait.
Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488: Larry said anglers fishing the Fred Howard Park causeway are landing a few nice trout and some reds. The reports are that there are dead fish floating around the causeway, likely victims of red tide. It may or may not indicate the microorganism has made it that far north, but the fish could have been carried north by winds, as there is confirmed red tide south of Dunedin. Fishing the west side of Anclote Key, Larry hooked a 4-foot tarpon, the fish spitting the hook after a couple of jumps. He reports there are lots of baitfish schools off the beach, leaping rays and manatees, so things are pretty lively there. He moved over to the sand bar north of Anclote Key and worked the drop-offs, where he got into some good trout action, taking several fish to 20 inches or more.
James reports his anglers have been working the grass flats north and south of the Anclote River for trout and doing well. Redfish have been around the sand and rock bottom at Sand Bay and along bars and flooded mangroves over the Anclote power plant and the mouth of the river. Offshore anglers have been going beyond 60 feet for red snapper, fishing shallower for mangrove and hog snapper, and doing well. Most of the Spanish mackerel reports have come from offshore, over hard bottom and artificial reefs.
Capt. Griff says everyone is on pins and needles over the possibility of red tide making it north of Clearwater, where there have been some fish kills reported. Meanwhile, the inshore action has been good, with plenty of trout on the grass flats, though they are running small. Sharks have been a good bet if the Anclote power plant at night, with fish to 6 feet being landed. Offshore anglers are fishing around 60 feet for gag and red grouper.
Hernando tackle shop roundup
Dustin reports the offshore gag grouper fishing remains good. The bottom gumbo growth means anglers are fishing inside 20 feet of water or 50 feet or more to avoid the messy slime.
The best depth for red snapper is beyond 65 feet of water, where some have been doing well. Rocky bottom in 15 feet and deeper is producing some nice hogfish. Inshore, redfish action around rocky points, oyster bars and mangroves has been solid, with plenty of fish to go around. Live shrimp, small pinfish or artificials will take them. The canals and creek are giving up good numbers of sheepshead, which are taking shrimp and crabs on the bottom. The same tactic is taking mangrove snapper. While not many are being caught, there are a few reports of the some black drum being landed.
Mark says his anglers have been having the best luck on redfish. Schools are working over flooded rocks, oyster bars and mangrove tangles. Live pinfish and gold spoons have been the top fish-getters. Trout are moving to deeper water over grass bottom. Snook are around a lot of the same places, but fish them early and late in the day for the best chance of hooking up. A few cobia have been reported on the flats, though it appears that action is starting to slow considerably. The tarpon bite has been best of Chassahowitzka. Most of the catches have been by fly anglers. Offshore anglers have been working 45 feet and deeper for gag and red grouper. Dead bait and live pinfish are tops.
