After luring a professional speaker, a professional wrestler and a former Tampa Bay Buccaneer to do the keynote at its previous annual banquets, Florida Sports Coast was trying hard to hit a home run for next year’s event.
Instead, it got a jump pass touchdown.
Tim Tebow, the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback for the Florida Gators and one of the most well-known athletes in state history, has signed up to give the keynote speech at the Florida Sports Coast Annual Tourism Banquet in May.
According to Consuelo Sanchez, the Florida Sports Coast tourism assistant director, the organization had attempted to land Tebow for this past year’s event and when that fell through, went to work on securing him for 2024.
It will be the fourth year for the event and is expected to be a hot ticket.
“We think it will sell out,” Sanchez said.
According to the contract between Pasco County and XV Enterprises, Tebow’s marketing firm, the former Gator will be paid $85,000 for the speech, and the county will provide one suite and two additional rooms and meals for the XV Enterprises team.
The keynote address will be 45 minutes long with a moderated Q-and-A to follow. The speech will have a “heavy message on faith, servant leadership, finding your purpose and living that out” and “living a life of significance.”
Florida Sports Coast director Adam Thomas will then present an athletic scholarship, with Tebow sticking around to take a photo with the recipient.
Tebow is also contracted to sign 100 items.
A site for the banquet has yet to be determined, but barring something unforeseen, it will happen in Wesley Chapel. The banquet was held at the Hyatt Place Wesley Chapel the past two years, but that venue will not be big enough for the crowd Tebow is expected to draw. According to Sanchez, AdventHealth Center Ice, the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus and Saddlebrook are all under consideration.
Once the site is determined and plans are finalized, tickets will go on sale, although most of the seating (a crowd of 275-300 is expected) is likely to go to sponsored tables, those working in the Florida tourism industry, local chambers, county commissioners, state legislators and senators, etc. per the contract.
Individual tickets will be available, if seats remain.
Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and led the Gators to a pair of BCS National Championships in 2007 and 2009. He was a first-round NFL Draft pick of the Denver Broncos and also had brief stints with the New York Jets, New England and Philadelphia before pursuing a baseball career with the New York Mets.
Tebow never made it out of the minor leagues, returned to football and played one preseason game as a tight end with Jacksonville in 2021. He retired from football and turned to a career in broadcasting, primarily for ESPN.
