Tarpon Springs hires Jeremy Frioud as next football coach

TARPON SPRINGS — A Tarpon Springs High School alum will be taking the helm as the new Spongers’ head football coach.
Former Northeast High head coach Jeremy Frioud has been named as the school’s next head football coach, according to posts by the program’s official Facebook page and Frioud. Frioud takes over for Cedric Hill, who went 5-23 in three seasons at the helm.
Frioud was the Vikings’ head coach for seven seasons before stepping down at the end of the 2020 campaign. During his time at Northeast, Frioud compiled an overall record of 31-37. The last time the Spongers were above .500 was back in 2014 under Ron Hawn.
Since that time, Tarpon Springs has gone through a series of coaches that include Hill, Michael Lube and George Kotis. Last season, Tarpon Springs went 3-7 under Hill, but fell short of expectations as they sputtered down the stretch. The Spongers ended up losing games to Gulf and Hollins in the final two contests of the season.
Now Frioud will be at the forefront of a rebuild once again after turning around the Northeast program. The Spongers last won a district championship in 2013 and are seeking their first postseason appearance since 2014, when the team went 7-4.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
