Tarpon Springs football eyeing a turnaround

TARPON SPRINGS — It’s been quite a while since the Tarpon Springs football program enjoyed success at the varsity level.
A couple 5-5 seasons in 2017 and 2018 have been the highlights of recent memory and now the Spongers are hoping to reignite the excitement behind the program on Friday nights.
Rather than playing a conventional spring game, Tarpon Springs opted for an intrasquad scrimmage instead. There’s plenty of optimism going around the program, with several new skill players now in the fold for head coach Cedric Hill.
One of the additions that has come to the program is quarterback Geramyah Porter, who started as a freshman at Anclote High School last fall. Porter completed 32 of 55 passes for 439 yards and six touchdowns versus just two interceptions. Porter also did it with his legs to the tune of 260 rushing yards.
Porter will have some athletes to throw to, with 6-foot-4, 185-pound wide receiver Tyrek Winthrop returning to the fold. The other skill players in the group include running back Parkees Harris, athlete Curtis Cason and Michael Aguilar. With some good skill players on offense, the Spongers hope they can make some noise in the fall.
The offensive line should be another good unit on the team, with line coach Charlie Spirou molding the group. Along the offensive front, the Spongers will have tight end George Markisse, left tackle Terrence Coleman, left guard Yianni Zaronias, center Gio Forcella, right guard Cody Parks and right tackle Marcus Morton.
Tarpon Springs' 2021 Kickoff Classic preseason game will be on the road against rival Anclote, dubbed as the Battle of the Rusty Anchor.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
