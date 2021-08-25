Talent rich Zephyrhills Christian aiming for states in 2021

ZEPHYRHILLS — Ask anyone at Zephyrhills Christian Academy who the most talented team in Pasco County is, and there is no hesitation to display brash confidence.
It’s not Wiregrass Ranch, Mitchell or neighboring rival Zephyrhills, it’s the Warriors themselves. The team was showing signs of being a serious contender last season. Now, because of several new transfers arriving, Zephyrhills Christian Academy has elevated itself to another level.
Additions of former Bishop McLaughlin players Adrian Miller III and Dontrevius Jackson have the Warriors now thinking a possible run to the Class 2A state championship is within reach. Armed with a loaded skill-position roster and a brand new artificial turf field installed in the offseason, it’s a whole new look for the Warriors heading into 2021.
“We’re kind of the little fish in a big pond over in Zephyrhills,” ZCA head coach Mike Smith said. “We’ve had a pretty good team since the inception of the program. We’ve made the playoffs and been able to maintain a pretty good hold there.
“Having the transfers has been awesome," he continued. "Each one of the kids brings something different to the table. I think we will be two, three and maybe even four deep at quarterback, to be honest with you. I feel good putting any of the four in there, and that’s including an eighth grader.”
Depth at the skill positions is unquestionably ZCA’s strength, as the Warriors feature one of the most talented sets of quarterbacks and receivers in the county. Returning to the team from last season includes Fred Adams, Caleb Gaskin, Kayleb Samuel, Quavious Cook and Hezekiah Langley.
Excluding the additions of Jackson and Miller III, this group was already deeply experienced. Now adding a couple more players on offense makes the Warriors a state contender.
ZCA will start the season against Pasco High before facing Jacksonville University Christian and then a number of Class 2A opponents. The Warriors also have a home game against New York's Kennedy Catholic.
“We are just deep all around this year,” Smith said. “We're looking forward to a great year.”
Players to watch
ATH, Adrian Miller III
RB, Dontrevius Jackson
QB, Caleb Gaskin
WR, Hezekiah Langley
ATH, Kayleb Samuel
WR/DB, Fred Adams
ATH, Quavious Cook
RB/DB, Andrew Felder
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.