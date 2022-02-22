Sunlake hires Allen Suber II as next head football coach

LAND O’ LAKES — Sunlake took a swing at hiring its next head football coach and the Seahawks went for the fences.
The Seahawks hired former Bethune-Cookman University associate head coach/offensive coordinator Allen Suber II as the program’s third head coach in team history, according to assistant principal Doug Elias. The school announced the hiring via Twitter.
Suber II replaces Trey Burdick, who was ousted as the Sunlake coach after the regular season concluded. During Burdick’s three full seasons as head coach, the Seahawks went 8-21 and his best record was 4-6 in his first campaign in 2019.
The former Wildcat coach and player was a All-MEAC selection at quarterback during his playing days at Bethune-Cookman before transitioning to coaching. Under Suber II’s watch in 2017, the Wildcats were ranked fifth in the MEAC in total offense, gaining 341.2 yards a game.
Fixing some of the offensive woes that plagued Sunlake will be one of many things Suber II will look to address when he takes over. Sunlake went 2-8 in 2021 and averaged 21.5 points and 299 yards of offense per contest. The Seahawks lose some key players, including quarterback Kevin Spillane, offensive linemen Quinn Hewitt, Zeph Johnson and linebacker Mitch Hammond.
Suber II becomes the fifth hiring in Pasco County for high school head football coaches this off-season, joining Alphonso Freeney (Pasco), Bob Dare (Bishop McLaughlin), Greg Miller (River Ridge) and Greg Climan (Anclote). Fivay High School is the lone county school with an opening remaining.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.