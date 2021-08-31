Sunlake all about quarterback Kevin Spillane in 2021

LAND O’ LAKES — There’s a lot of good quarterbacks in Pasco County, but if there’s one team that really likes its guy over everyone else, that might be the Sunlake High.
Seahawks quarterback Kevin Spillane came onto the scene as the team’s eventual starter in the 2019, completing 88 of 139 passes for 921 yards, seven touchdowns and 130 rushing yards. Spillane completed 75-of-147 passes for 872 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions and added 195 yards on the ground last year.
Now, it’s Spillane’s senior season and the stakes have been raised higher than ever. Sunlake has a real opportunity to compete for a district championship and the signal caller is a major reason for that.
“He came in as a freshman into my classroom and said, 'Coach, I want to play football,' ” Sunlake head coach Trey Burdick said. “He had never played football before. He said he played baseball. I asked what position and he said catcher. That’s the story from his freshman year and he took the reigns from there.”
Before Burdick took the helm, the team was known primarily for running the ball down teams' throats. Sunlake has had to go through a transition of being an I-formation club to one that plays more of a modern spread offense. Behind that was needing more of a dual-threat quarterback and Spillane has become that guy. With over 300 yards in two seasons, the senior will look to get that total in just one season this fall.
Since his sophomore season, Spillane has been the starting quarterback for Sunlake and he has grown into the position under Burdick. Both are tied at the hip, as Burdick’s first season as the head coach was also Spillane’s first as a starter.
“(Kevin Spillane) is a three-year starter for us,” Burdick said. “One of the hardest working kids I’ve ever been around. Anything he doesn’t have naturally, he works his butt off to earn it. He’s one of the strongest kids we have on the team, pound for pound. He’s one of the fastest kids we have on the team. He’s a great leader for us.”
Players to watch
QB, Kevin Spillane
MLB, Mitch Hammond
OL, Zeph Johnson
OL/DL, Austin Clark
WR, Tyler Nubel
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
