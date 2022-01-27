Suncoast News Top 5 Boys/Girls Prep Basketball Polls

Throughout the 2021-22 regular season, the Suncoast News posts weekly rankings, news and notes on the prep basketball programs throughout Pasco County. With the regular season coming to a close, we begin to take a closer look at teams prepping for district tournaments. Here’s a look at this week’s Top 5 Pasco County Prep Basketball Polls.
Boys
1. Wiregrass Ranch (14-7): The Bulls have played the toughest schedule out of any team in Pasco County and have done it with style. Seniors Josh Martin, Deshawn Mann and King Gonzalez Jr. all provide the majority of the scoring.
2. Land O’ Lakes (15-7): The Gators play in the tough Class 6A District 9 but have held their own against Largo and Leto. Jeremiah Cribbs has played well, averaging 21.8 points a game.
3. Zephyrhills (15-4): The Bulldogs are back on track winning games after going 6-11 last season. Jimmy McCauley and Kevin Pagan have been the two main key cogs.
4. Fivay (14-8): The Falcons have played almost every team in the county tough and have been led by the terrific play of senior Deondrae St. Clair, who is averaging a team-high 23.2 points per game.
5. Wesley Chapel (10-8): Don’t let the Wildcats’ record fool you. This group can play and they are led by sophomore Trey Murray, who is averaging 18.9 points per game.
Girls
1. Land O’ Lakes (15-3): The Karim Nohra-effect has hit the Gators majorly this season, as Land O’ Lakes' only losses have come against Wesley Chapel, Berkeley Prep and Academy of the Holy Names.
2. Wesley Chapel (15-9): The Wildcats are riding a nine-game winning streak after starting the regular season 6-9. Wesley Chapel is rolling behind a balanced offense and stingy defense.
3. Zephyrhills (17-6): Maya Llanes has made sure the Bulldogs have remained one of Pasco County’s top clubs. The senior is averaging a team-high 16.8 points per game.
4. River Ridge (15-9): In a loaded Class 5A District 6, the Royal Knights are keeping pace with the likes of Wesley Chapel, Zephyrhills and Gulf. It should be an interesting district tournament.
5. Gulf (14-9): After going a combined 8-39 the latest two seasons, the Buccaneers have turned things around. Gulf has already won six more games than the previous two seasons and are possibly eyeing a district championship.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
