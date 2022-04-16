Suncoast News Top 5 Baseball/Softball Poll

BASEBALL
1. Land O’ Lakes (13-4): The Gators are one of the hottest teams in Pasco County right now. Five of the last six wins for Land O’ Lakes have been shutouts. Pretty impressive feat for the Gators.
2. Mitchell (13-5): Yes, we know Mitchell beat Land O’ Lakes twice earlier in the season, but times have started to change. The Mustangs have lost three of their last five games.
3. Cypress Creek (12-3): Winners of six in a row heading into the tail end of the season means Cypress Creek is peaking at the right time. The Coyotes have South Sumter, Wiregrass Ranch, George Jenkins, Land O’ Lakes and Pasco to finish off the season.
4. Wiregrass Ranch (10-4): We have the Bulls at No. 4 in this poll, but they may very well end up winning Class 6A District 5 when it’s all said and done. The Bulls are 3-0 in a district with Land O’ Lakes and Mitchell.
5. Anclote (10-3): We know that the Sharks may not be getting the love here at No. 5, but credit is due to Anclote for reaching 10 wins. The Sharks’ only three losses have come to Hudson, Countryside and a 21-10 football score against Clearwater Central Catholic.
SOFTBALL
1. Mitchell (13-4): The Mustangs were on a roll with a seven-game win streak before losing a 5-4 heartbreaker to Sickles. Nonetheless, Mitchell has been the county’s top team all season long.
2. Wiregrass Ranch (12-6): With one of the toughest regular-season schedules of any team in Pasco County, the Bulls deserved the move up here. Wiregrass Ranch has Cypress Creek, Strawberry Crest, Seffner Christian, Calvary Christian and Fivay left.
3. Land O’ Lakes (11-9): If there’s a team that’s played a gauntlet of a season, take a look at Land O’ Lakes’ schedule. It’s not quite the campaign they had last year, but the slate has been loaded.
4. River Ridge (12-6): It’s been a little up and down throughout the season for Kurt Goluba’s bunch, but the Royal Knights are starting to trend upward.
5. Wesley Chapel (9-7): There’s no doubt this 2022 season has featured the most parity in quite some time. The Wildcats just edged out neighboring Cypress Creek 12-3 with four games left.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.