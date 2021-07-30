Springstead High hosting North Suncoast Media Day

SPRING HILL — Something new is coming to the world of high school football in the area.
The first ever North Suncoast Media Day will be hosted by Springstead High School on August 6.
The event will kickoff at 7 p.m. and last throughout the evening, according to event organizers. Every public and private school from each of the three counties has been invited to attend the event.
Springstead High athletic director Dustin Kupcik has been handling much of the organizational work with the North Suncoast Media Day event, including with staffing, getting the school’s gymnasium set and locking up a sponsor in Glory Days restaurant. Kupcik spoke about how much the area has needed such an event like North Suncoast Media Day.
“It's something that’s been sorely needed here,” Kupcik said. “I’ve been playing and coaching for 20, 21 years and we’ve never had anything like this. We’ve had some really, really good players and good coaches. I feel like this area has been overlooked at times. I’m all about this. I don’t mind doing it whatsoever.”
Among the schools that have already registered to attend the eventare Anclote, Fivay, Wiregrass Ranch, Sunlake, Nature Coast, Springstead, Hernando, Citrus and Lecanto. Many more schools from each of the counties are planning to attend and the head coaches and players have shown great support and interest for the first-of-its-kind media day.
“We've definitely got a lot of positive feedback,” Kupcik said. “Of course, like anything, there will be some things. We all feel like we do deserve our recognition. (The event) is going to bring attention and excitement, and things are getting a little bit more normal. I think this event will only enhance that.”
Numerous media outlets have given a commitment to attending the North Suncoast Media Day event, which that includes the Hernando Sun, The Suncoast News, The Laker/Lutz News, Zephyrhills Free Press, Varsity Sports Network, Gulf Coast Sports Network, Pasco County FB, Citrus County Chronicle, Spectrum Sports, Prime Time Preps, Bay News 9 and 247 Sports.
Each team will be permitted to have three players come to the event and one coach, which can be either the head coach or an assistant of his choosing. Teams will get specific times on when they will be speaking and then have photo opportunities afterwards.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
