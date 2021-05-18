Spring ‘Super 7’ Prep Football Poll

The Pasco County prep football spring season is well underway and teams are getting ready to play their respective games. Matchups are set and each week we will release the Pasco County Prep Football ‘Super 7’ Poll, which is voted upon by Suncoast News correspondent Andy Villamarzo, Suncoast News staff writer Eric Horchy, Pasco County FB’s Tom Ketchum, county expert Alejandro Tamyao, Big County Prep’s Doug Pugh and Florida High School Football’s Joshua Wilson. Below is the ‘Super 7’ Poll.
1. Wiregrass Ranch Bulls: 64 points
2-t. Mitchell Mustangs: 58 points
2-t. Zephryhills Bulldogs: 58 points
4. Zephyrhills Christian Academy: 38 points
5. River Ridge Royal Knights: 30 points
6. Pasco Pirates: 22 points
7. Cypress Creek Coyotes: 6 points
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
