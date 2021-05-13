There’s just two teams left standing in the world of prep softball in Pasco County and those two teams are Land O’ Lakes and Mitchell. Both the Gators and Mustangs are now in the region final round of the postseason and on the line next week is a trip to states. Reaching the state semifinals isn’t a new feat for Land O’ Lakes, as they have won a state championship in recent memory. Mitchell on the other hand has always been close at breaking through, but no cigar. With the season now winding down, we take a look at the two matchups setup for May 14th (Friday).
Class 6A
Mitchell (21-6) at Venice (24-4): Carrying a 7-3 away record from the friendly confines of Trinity, the Mustangs will have to make the hike down interstate 75 to face off against the Venice Indians. The Mustangs got to this point by convincingly dispatching Sunlake 11-1 in the region semifinals. Now Mitchell is playing for a shot to play in a state semifinal berth. Mitchell’s top hitter on the season has been junior Vanessa Neptune, who carries a batting average of .391 with 24 RBI and 12 doubles. Junior Sydney Fowler has been the club’s top pitcher and she has a record of 12-5 with a 2.43 earned run average and 100 strikeouts. The Indians are the eighth ranked team in Class 6A, according to MaxPreps.com.
Class 5A
Land O’ Lakes (22-7) at Palmetto (14-7): Land O’ Lakes got to this point by edging out district foe River Ridge 3-1 in the region semifinals. Now the Gators find themselves back in the region final and they will travel down south to face off against Palmetto. The top hitter on the team for the Gators is junior Nehanda Lewis, who is currently batting .480 at the plate with 38 runs batted in, 11 doubles, five triples and three home runs. Sophomore Nicol Werking leads the team in the base stealing department with 26 steals. Freshman Mia Fields had been Land O’ Lakes top pitcher all season, with a record of 9-3, 1.58 earned run average and 56 strikeouts. Palmetto is 6-3 at home this season and are led by senior Courtney Waldo, who has a .507 batting average and 19 RBI.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.