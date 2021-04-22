CRUSADERS 14, EAGLES 6
EAST LAKE – Canterbury pounded three home runs in a two-inning span Thursday evening, separating itself from East Lake in a 14-6 victory.
Sophomore Kaili Cannon’s grand slam in the fifth flipped a 2-1 deficit to a 5-1 advantage, but the Crusaders broke things wide open with a seven-run sixth. Eighth-grader Morgen Talley and freshman Tayten Moore both cleared the fence, driving in five of the frame’s seven runs.
East Lake (16-7) entered its two-opponent doubleheader without ace pitcher Emma Ream. The Eagles hosted Northeast following the loss against Canterbury.
East Lake carried a 2-1 lead into the game-changing fifth and took that advantage with a home run of its own in the third. Freshman Jalyn Sharkey went opposite field with one out for a two-run homer that was her 10th of the season.
Freshman pitcher Emily Boylan helped East Lake escape a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the first inning and kept the Crusaders in check until the fifth.
Mackenzie Bergstrom earned the victory for Canterbury, working the first four innings before giving the circle to Talley for the final three.
Talley’s home run was her 12th of the season and her three RBIs pushed her team-high total to 33.
Five Crusaders batters posted two-hit evenings during Canterbury’s 13-hit outburst.
Following the nightcap with Northeast, East Lake’s next game will be against Mitchell in the Class 6A District 10 tournament Wednesday night.
Canterbury is also scheduled to begin its District 2A-10 tournament that night, April 28.
BOX SCORE:
C – 100 047 2 --- 14-13-1
EL – 002 010 3 --- 6-8-3
WP – Mackenzie Bergstrom
LP – Emily Boylan
TOP PERFORMERS:
Canterbury (16-9)
Kaili Cannon – 2-for-2, 4 RBI, 2 R, HR, 2B, 3 BB
Morgen Talley – 1-for-2, 3 RBI, 2 R, HR, BB, 2 IBB – 3.0 IP, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 H, 3 K, BB
Tayten Moore – 1-for-3, 3 RBI, R, SB, 2 BB
Mackenzie Bergstrom – Win 4.0 IP, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 H, 5 K, 2 BB, HBP – 2-for-3, R, Sac Bunt
East Lake (16-7)
Jalyn Sharkey – 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, HR, 2B
Callie Allison – 1-for-3, RBI, R, 2B, BB
Madison Bostak – 1-for-4, 2 RBI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.