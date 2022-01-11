Several boys/girls Pasco soccer programs in state top 15

High school soccer seasons are nearing district tournament time and Pasco County features several teams ranked in the state.
When looking around Pasco, there are five teams touting top-15 state rankings, according to the Florida High School Athletic Association website. The best of the bunch is the Sunlake boys squad, coming in at No. 6 in Class 6A.
The Seahawks are one of Pasco County’s top teams each year and the 2021-2022 season hasn’t been any different. Sunlake currently holds a record of 15-1-1 and the team’s only loss was a 3-2 decision against Tampa Catholic. The lone tie was 1-1 versus rival Land O’ Lakes.
Coming in behind Sunlake in the Class 6A state rankings is Wiregrass Ranch (No. 12 at 14-4-2) and Mitchell (No. 13 at 12-3-3). Another boys program enjoying an impressive season is River Ridge, with the Royal Knights sporting a record of 11-1 and their lone loss coming to Jesuit, 2-0.
On the girls side, two teams find themselves within the top 15 in their respective classifications.
Wiregrass Ranch is No. 8 in Class 6A, as the Bulls have a record of 11-0-1, and the lone tie came against River Ridge, 1-1. The Royal Knights are the other ranked team, with River Ridge coming in at No. 14 in Class 5A. River Ridge is 12-1-1 and its one loss came against Tampa Catholic, 6-2.
The FHSAA’s district tournament schedule will be played from Jan. 26-31 and the region quarterfinals are on Feb. 8-9. This year’s state championship series is held at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand from Feb. 23-26.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
