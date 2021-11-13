Ryan Benjamin steps down as River Ridge head coach

NEW PORT RICHEY — In one of the more surprising resignations to come through in quite some time, a very successful tenure ended abruptly Friday night before first-round playoff games began.
Ryan Benjamin stepped down as River Ridge’s head football coach, effective immediately, according to a Twitter post on the football program's account. It ends what is easily the school’s most successful run under any coach and now the Royal Knights are left to look for the next lead man.
Benjamin leaves after 10 seasons at the helm and in the top 10 all-time in Pasco County prep football history for wins (No. 8 with 74 according to pascocountyfb.com). River Ridge was coming off a 5-5 season in which it just missed out on the playoffs in Class 6A. The coaching opening becomes the fourth in Pasco County, joining Anclote, Bishop McLaughlin and Pasco.
River Ridge won four district championships and went to the playoffs six times under Benjamin's watch. He is an alumni of the school and had his number retired. Benjamin's son, Noah, is a junior on the team. Below is the statement Benjamin made via the team’s Twitter account in regards to his resignation.
"I have resigned as head football coach at River Ridge High School. The administration has decided to take the football program in a different direction. I have greatly cherished my time at River Ridge. I would like to thank my family, my staff, and all of the past and present players I have had the privilege to coach over the last 10 years. I love you all."
