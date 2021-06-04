Rob Walden steps down as Central football coach

BROOKSVILLE — After just two seasons at the helm, Rob Walden will be vacating the Central High Bears head coaching job.
The former middle school head coach stepped down as Central’s football coach, as confirmed by Walden and school athletic director Al Sorrentino, on Thursday afternoon. Central will start its search for a new head coach immediately. The school has already posted the job online.
“There were several reasons, but the main reason is that my kids are getting older and starting to get involved in competitive sports and I want to make sure I have the time to coach them,” Walden said about his reasons to step down as Central’s head coach.
It was a brief tenure for Walden as the head coach at Central, as he lasted two seasons and went 3-13 through 16 games. The Bears scored 208 points and allowed 572, at an average of 35.7 points per game. Central’s three wins were over Umatilla, Gulf and Belleview.
This last 2020 season was especially tough on the Bears, as the program scored one touchdown all season long and were outscored 240-6. The spring wasn’t necessarily better for Central either, as they lost in jamboree matchups against Gulf and Mount Dora.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.