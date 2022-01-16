River Ridge’s wrestling team qualifies for duals at states

NEW PORT RICHEY — High school wrestling season is winding down, with regional tournaments finishing up and teams qualifying for the state tournament.
One Pasco County program, though, will be making its first appearance as a team in duals: River Ridge. The Class 2A tournament will take place Jan. 21-22 at Kissimmee Osceola High School, which will be broadcasted live on the NFHS Network.
“I am thrilled with the success this team has had this year,” River Ridge head coach Chris Palasky said. “This is a very young group that gets better every week. I am proud of this group of wrestlers and coaches.”
The Florida High School Athletic Association started doing dual states just five years ago. Last year was the first time River Ridge qualified for the region and this season is the first time ever the Royal Knights qualified for the state tournament as a team, according to Palasky. The Royal Knights made it out of Class 2A Region 2, which included Inverness Citrus, Fivay, Land O’ Lakes, Lecanto, Mitchell, Springstead and Sunlake.
Below is the list of wrestlers from River Ridge that will be moving on to states, including weight classes. Fourteen wrestlers from River Ridge qualified, with the team having an opportunity to win a state championship in Class 2A.
Qualifiers
106: Mateo Bell (senior)
113: Sean Thomas-Nappi (freshman)
120: Dominick Smith (junior): Dominick will break the school win record this year as a junior, per Palasky
126: Yianni Marinis (freshman)
132: Austin Revell (senior)
138: Simon Ortiz (sophomore)
145: Zathen Hoopes (sophomore)
152: Anthony Acosta (freshman)
160: Mason Hughes (sophomore)
170: Aidan Tolliver (freshman)
182: Nathaniel Moore (sophomore)
195: John Finch (senior)
220: Ethan Kent (freshman)
Hwt: Nicklaus Martin (sophomore)
