River Ridge hires Greg Miller as new head football coach

NEW PORT RICHEY — One of the most anticipated hires for Pasco County high school football coaches this offseason has been made.
River Ridge has tabbed Lake Brantley High School defensive coordinator Greg Miller as the school’s fifth head coach since opening in 1991, according to athletic director Mike Degennaro.
Miller’s hiring comes a couple months after the sudden resignation of longtime head coach Ryan Benjamin, who stepped away after winning 74 games as the program’s most winningest coach. Miller comes over from Lake Brantley, which went 6-5 this past season and qualified for the Class 8A playoffs.
Guiding Lake Brantley’s defense, the Patriots played one of the toughest schedules in the Orlando region, facing the likes of Apopka, Sanford Seminole, Orange City University, Lake Mary and Winter Park. Lake Brantley lost 42-6 to Bartram Trail in the Class 8A playoffs. Miller’s unit notched 25 sacks and had 12 turnovers last season.
River Ridge is coming off a 5-5 season under Benjamin and will be losing several key starters from this past season, including quarterback Trenton Hawks, who threw for nearly 2,000 yards. One of the Royal Knights’ top wide receivers, Julius Quinones, transferred in the offseason to Fivay and missed several games last fall.
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.