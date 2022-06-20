River Ridge heading into summer with high expectations

NEW PORT RICHEY — If you talk to River Ridge High’s new head football coach Greg Miller, he’ll let you know that this isn’t the same old Royal Knights of the past.
When he says that, he means bringing a new mentality to the football program that has been building up a strong résumé under former head coach Ryan Benjamin over the years. Miller, a former Lake Brantley High School defensive coordinator, looks to take River Ridge to another level.
Last season was an up-and-down one for a Royal Knights program that has become accustomed to reaching the playoffs every year. Playing out of Class 6A District 9, River Ridge ended up being edged out by Countryside for a playoff spot. Starting off the season 1-4 did not help matters, but the club did finish 4-1 down the stretch.
Miller is now tasked with taking a team that’s full of talent, but lacking on the experience side of things, needing to find new starters at key positions. River Ridge lost Trenton Hawks as their starting quarterback due to graduation. The signal caller threw for 1,825 yards and 19 touchdowns in his senior campaign.
Next in line to potentially take over under center is rising senior Logan Howard, who did not attempt a pass last season and will be expected to be a difference maker this fall. Howard, who caught 50 passes for 536 yards last season, will have capable receivers at his disposal, as junior Justin Hennessy is back after catching 16 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Also back in the fold is Braden Cook, who had 195 yards receiving and 68 tackles on defense.
River Ridge will kickoff its fall slate in the Kickoff Classic against Pasco on Aug. 19 in Dade City before moving on to the regular season opener versus Land O’ Lakes the following Friday. River Ridge will be playing within the 3 Suburban District 6 that includes Gulf, Fivay, Lecanto and Inverness Citrus.
The Royal Knights look to be the favorite in the district, but everything is up for grabs as Gulf and Fivay are improving and Lecanto had a strong spring showing.
