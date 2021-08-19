River Ridge going back to the basics

NEW PORT RICHEY — The last name Hawks resonates with anyone who has followed River Ridge Royal Knights football over the last few years.
Some may remember Trevor Hawks guiding the Royal Knights to a remarkable 9-3 season in 2016, in which River Ridge defeated Crystal River and Nature Coast in the postseason before falling to Green Cove Springs Clay in the region final round.
Now another Hawks hopes finish his senior season with a similar bang. River Ridge senior quarterback Trenton Hawks heads into his final campaign as the team’s signal caller. A starter since his sophomore season, Hawks has plenty of experience under his belt and leading River Ridge to the playoffs is something he last did in 2019.
“I feel like we are ready,” Hawks said about the 2021 season. “We've been working. We had a down year last year and that’s not River Ridge. We have young guys stepping up and we're are excited to get out there and show what we got.”
Last season seemed like an afterthought for a Royal Knights team that is used to having postseason success. The Royal Knights ran into a buzz saw facing the Jesuit Tigers in the playoffs in 2020. Coming off a pedestrian 5-5 season for River Ridge standards, the Royal Knights have their sights set on turning everything around starting against Gulf on August 27.
“I feel like that’s been in the back of our minds since last season,” Hawks said of the 5-5 season in 2020. “Everyone in the program knows that’s not us. It’s been motivating us to do more and get out there.”
The winning culture head coach Ryan Benjamin brought to River Ridge since he took over back in 2011 has seeped down to the players and anyone who enters the realm of Royal Knights football. Numbers are around what they usually are, but getting back to executing the fundamentals is something that he's been hammered home.
A strong running game supported by a timely passing attack is what River Ridge will rely on more in 2021. Running backs Aidan Schmidt and Braden Cook will be taking over more of the touches this fall. Anthony Adams is the most experienced in the wide receiving corps and will double up and play in the secondary as well.
The Royal Knights should be improved, but the road to prosperity will be tough having to go through teams like Mitchell, Countryside and King during the regular season. River Ridge lists 28 varsity players and has historically always played with lower numbers. In a new Class 6A District 9, the division is up for grabs against Countryside, Fivay, Sunlake and Freedom.
Players to watch
QB, Trenton Hawks
WR/DB, Anthony Adams
LS, Noah Benjamin
WR, Julius Quinones
RB/LB, Aidan Schmidt
RB/FS, Braden Cook
OL/DL, Tyler Gillespie
K/TE, Ty Storey
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
