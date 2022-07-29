River Ridge football coming back stronger than ever

NEW PORT RICHEY — A new era of River Ridge Royal Knights football begins this 2022 season under the watch of incoming head coach Greg Miller.
Miller arrives after a stint serving as the defensive coordinator at Lake Brantley High and has already started to change the mentality of the program with new expectations at River Ridge. The Royal Knights went 5-5 in 2021 and Miller expects his team to compete for a district championship and make a run in the postseason.
Trenton Hawks (1,825 yards, 19 touchdowns) graduated after three seasons starting at quarterback and he is replaced by Logan Howard, who played primarily at wide receiver in 2021. Howard was the 2021 team’s leading receiver with 536 yards and the Royal Knights will now lean more heavily on senior Braden Cook, who had 195 yards receiving last year.
Cook is the team’s top returning defensive player, with 68 tackles a year ago. He will be joined by defensive back Justin Hennessy and linebacker Sam Cheek. Other players to watch at River Ridge are center TJ Werner, wide receiver Deanthony Patterson and free safety Tyler Jensen.
2022 River Ridge Royal Knights Schedule
Aug. 26 at Land O’ Lakes
Sep. 1 Countryside
Sep. 9 Mitchell
Sep. 16 at Gulf
Sep. 23 Nature Coast Technical
Sep. 30 Lecanto
Oct. 7 at Wiregrass Ranch
Oct. 21 Citrus
Oct. 28 at Fivay
Nov. 4 at Cypress Creek
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.
