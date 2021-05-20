River Ridge aiming high this spring

NEW PORT RICHEY — The end of last season for the River Ridge Royal Knights wasn’t typical for a Ryan Benjamin group.
Faced with taking on a juggernaut in Tampa Jesuit to start the playoffs, River Ridge was immediately ousted. The Royal Knights then followed that up with one final game against neighboring Fivay. Many younger players got to see action in the latter contest versus the Falcons, a 24-10 loss. Despite limited roster numbers, the Royal Knights are hoping to keep up the success they’re accustomed to.
Back at the helm at quarterback is Trenton Hawks, who enters his third season with the Royal Knights. The turnover bug became a bit of an issue for Hawks, as he threw 10 interceptions. But on the pro side, Hawks threw for 1,177 yards and 12 touchdowns for the 5-6 Royal Knights.
“The young guys are stepping up, learning a lot, and the team is coming closer and working harder every day to get ready for big things in the fall,” Hawks said.
An area of concern for River Ridge is finding out who steps up as the new playmakers replacing key graduating seniors. Wide receiver/defensive back Aaron Wyman comes to mind as a sure-handed pass catcher and will be sorely missed in the pass game. Another key receiving threat moving on is tight end Conor Finer, and running back Nick Marzicola leaves another void.
If you’re going by last season’s statistics, there’s going to be a lack of experience at the skill positions. Sophomore Julius Quinones becomes one of the team’s top targets, as he hauled in 12 passes for 178 yards. The Royal Knights will cap off the spring this Thursday when they take on Hudson. The game is slated for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
Spring game: at Hudson, 6:30 p.m., May 20
