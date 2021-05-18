Rex Desvaristes steps down as Bishop McLaughlin athletic director

SPRING HILL – The revolving door at Bishop McLaughlin took another turn.
Rex Desvaristes is stepping down as the school’s athletic director and is accepting a community relations/youth football internship position with the National Football League’s Cleveland Browns, per an announcement made on Twitter.
“The past two years at Bishop McLaughlin have been very special to me, and I am proud of our programs many accomplishments over that period,” Desvaristes wrote.
Before landing at Bishop McLaughlin, Desvaristes was most recently the Director of Athletics at Citrus Park Christian School. He also held positions at Syracuse University, Gaither High School, D1 Training and Cheval Athletic Club, where he provided athletic training and coaching to high school, college and professional athletes.
Desvaristes, who was hired as Bishop’s athletic director in the summer of 2019, had also been involved with various athletic marketing activities, including community relations with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He oversaw the hiring of head coaches Ken Still (football), who was formerly of IMG Academy and father of NFL wide receiver Kenny Still, and also the appointment of former Blake coach Derrick Sharp (boys basketball). Sharp helped guide the Hurricanes to the Class 3A state championship game, where Bishop McLaughlin ended as the state runner up.
