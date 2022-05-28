Quarterback Kyle Horvath transfers to Sunlake

LAND O’ LAKES — On the day of Land O’ Lakes’ spring game against Wesley Chapel, it became publicly official that Gators’ quarterback Kyle Horvath would be transferring out of the program and to a neighboring rival.
The 2021 signal caller for Land O’ Lakes, Horvath told The Suncoast News that he will be transferring to nearby Sunlake High School for the 2022 season. The transfer news is big because Horvath was one of Pasco County’s top quarterbacks from a year ago and threw for 2,067 yards and 28 touchdowns. Land O’ Lakes went 9-1 in 2021.
A lot of speculation swirled around the Land O’ Lakes’ football program after head coach Trac Baughn stepped down two weeks before spring practices were slated to begin. With Baughn out as head coach, Land O’ Lakes has been conducting a head coaching search with Anthony Hendrix serving as the interim head coach in the process.
The Gators had a good spring showing under Hendrix despite the loss of Horvath, as Land O’ Lakes edged out Wesley Chapel 21-0 before the game ended early due to bad weather. Land O’ Lakes is still looking to name a new head coach, with Hendrix remaining as a viable option for promotion.
Sunlake features a new head coach in Alex Suber II, who took over the Seahawks during the winter and replaces Trey Burdick. Burdick is now an assistant coach at Mitchell High School. The Seahawks graduated starting quarterback Kevin Spillane, who missed most of the 2021 season due to injury.
